NYC self-defense classes see rise in participants during wave of subway violence against women

One New York City self-defense gym has seen a dramatic rise in clients amid a wave of violent crime being committed against women in subways.

The recent crime wave seen in the New York City subways is leading to more people attending self-defense classes at Krav Maga Experts, according to one of the instructors.

On Feb. 21, a man approached a woman sitting inside a subway station in the Bronx, striking her in the face and on the back of her head with human feces, according to the New York City Police Department.

While in a subway station in Queens, a 57-year-old woman was struck several times in the head with a hammer, with the suspect stealing her purse.

Crimes in New York City subways are on the rise, and are up by more than 200% this week when compared to the same time period in 2021.

Tsahi Shemesh, chief instructor at Krav Maga Experts told Fox News Digital said that being around violence is not a choice.

"We teach people how to avoid trauma and we give them choices of how to leave a violent situation without violence. And if need be, they need to do the minimum violence needed to get out of the situation." Shemesh said.

He says that Krav Maga Experts is getting the same amount of inquiries in a week that the company usually sees in a month.

"Never seen anything like this before," Shemesh said. "I can tell you that we get the same amount of inquiries, usually we're getting a month, we're getting a week now or, you know. It's insane. It's like the amount of phone cycles we get, the emails and the walk-ins is just like never before."

Just two days ago, Shemesh said that one of the instructors was attacked while in a subway and got out of the situation by using the self-defense skills learned.

"We had one of my instructors…was attacked in the subway two days ago, an unprovoked attack, someone just came from behind and attacked her," Shemesh said. "Luckily she was able to handle herself very well, and no harm done, but that'd happened to everybody right now."

Shemesh spoke with the instructor about the incident, and said that she didn't feel fearful during the incident.

For people who might be skeptical of taking the self-defense classes, Shemesh asks one question: "Are you comfortable feeling unsafe when you walk the streets when you go by milk?"

"Are you comfortable carrying this feeling with you? Are you comfortable letting someone else make decisions for you about your safety? Are you comfortable for 911 when you're being attacked? That's the question," Shemesh said.