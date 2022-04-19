Expand / Collapse search
New York City
Published

Slain NYC mom Orsolya Gaal reportedly went missing in 2020 as manhunt intensifies

NYPD searching for Orsolya Gaal's killer 3 days after gruesome murder

Stephanie Pagones
By Stephanie Pagones | Fox News
Queens mom found butchered in a duffel bag was reportedly stabbed 60 times Video

Queens mom found butchered in a duffel bag was reportedly stabbed 60 times

Fox News National correspondent Bryan Llenas has the latest from Queens, New York, on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

Queens mother Orsolya Gaal – whose remains were reportedly discovered inside a duffel bag with nearly 60 stab wounds over the weekend – was briefly reported missing nearly two years earlier, according to a recent report.

The manhunt for the 51-year-old mother's killer continued Tuesday, three days since her lifeless body was discovered inside a duffel bag less than a mile from her Juno Street home. Police received a call around 8:10 a.m. Saturday for a report of "a suspicious bag with blood on it at the corner of Metropolitan Avenue and Jackie Robinson Parkway."

Investigators also found a blood trail that led them back to the family’s $2.2 million Forest Hills home. One of Gaal's sons was home at the time of the murder, and was questioned by authorities but was later released. Meanwhile, her 53-year-old husband, Howard Klein was with their other son on the West Coast, but told the New York Post he was returning home. Klein did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment on Monday.

ORSOLYA GAAL MURDER MYSTERY TIMELINE

According to WPIX, Klein – who founded financial advisory firm RK Equity – received a chilling text message from someone who warned: "Your whole family is next."

The NYPD is still searching for Gaal’s killer, but surveillance footage from around 4:30 a.m. that day appears to show a figure pulling a similar-looking bag along the sidewalk. 

NYC MOM FOUND IN DUFFEL BAG STABBED NEARLY 60 TIMES: REPORT

Murder mystery unfolds after body found in upscale New York neighborhood Video

Meanwhile, the New York Post described how Gaal was reported missing nearly two years ago.

Klein called police at 7:21 a.m. on May 29, 2020 to report Gaal missing, according to the report, which cited sources. Klein reportedly told dispatchers Gaal took a walk at about 12:30 a.m. that day, but did not come home.

But he phoned dispatchers just 30 minutes later and reported that they had found his wife, according to the report. 

  • NYPD Orsolya Gaal
    Image 1 of 2

    The NYPD secures and investigates the scene of the murder of Orsolya Gaal (Fox News)

  • NYPD Orsolya Gaal
    Image 2 of 2

    The NYPD secures and investigates the scene of the murder of Orsolya Gaal (Fox News)

The NYPD did not respond to Fox News Digital’s request for information regarding the 2020 incident. 

A spokesperson also said investigators had not yet identified a person of interested in Gaal’s death.

Fox News' Michael Ruiz and Courtney de George contributed to this report. 

Stephanie Pagones is a Digital Reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.pagones@fox.com and on Twitter: @steph_pagones. 

