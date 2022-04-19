Slain NYC mom Orsolya Gaal reportedly went missing in 2020 as manhunt intensifies

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Queens mother Orsolya Gaal – whose remains were reportedly discovered inside a duffel bag with nearly 60 stab wounds over the weekend – was briefly reported missing nearly two years earlier, according to a recent report.

The manhunt for the 51-year-old mother's killer continued Tuesday, three days since her lifeless body was discovered inside a duffel bag less than a mile from her Juno Street home. Police received a call around 8:10 a.m. Saturday for a report of "a suspicious bag with blood on it at the corner of Metropolitan Avenue and Jackie Robinson Parkway."

next Image 1 of 9

prev next Image 2 of 9

prev next Image 3 of 9

prev next Image 4 of 9

prev next Image 5 of 9

prev next Image 6 of 9

prev next Image 7 of 9

prev next Image 8 of 9

prev Image 9 of 9

Investigators also found a blood trail that led them back to the family’s $2.2 million Forest Hills home. One of Gaal's sons was home at the time of the murder, and was questioned by authorities but was later released. Meanwhile, her 53-year-old husband, Howard Klein was with their other son on the West Coast, but told the New York Post he was returning home. Klein did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment on Monday.

ORSOLYA GAAL MURDER MYSTERY TIMELINE

According to WPIX, Klein – who founded financial advisory firm RK Equity – received a chilling text message from someone who warned: "Your whole family is next."

The NYPD is still searching for Gaal’s killer, but surveillance footage from around 4:30 a.m. that day appears to show a figure pulling a similar-looking bag along the sidewalk.

NYC MOM FOUND IN DUFFEL BAG STABBED NEARLY 60 TIMES: REPORT

Meanwhile, the New York Post described how Gaal was reported missing nearly two years ago.

Klein called police at 7:21 a.m. on May 29, 2020 to report Gaal missing, according to the report, which cited sources. Klein reportedly told dispatchers Gaal took a walk at about 12:30 a.m. that day, but did not come home.

But he phoned dispatchers just 30 minutes later and reported that they had found his wife, according to the report.

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The NYPD did not respond to Fox News Digital’s request for information regarding the 2020 incident.

A spokesperson also said investigators had not yet identified a person of interested in Gaal’s death.

Fox News' Michael Ruiz and Courtney de George contributed to this report.