NYC manhunt after string of shootings, 2 homicides ends with suspect Sundance Oliver in custody

A 28-year-old suspect wanted in a string of three shootings across New York City was taken into custody Tuesday.

The massive manhunt -- which sparked level three mobilization -- was underway for Sundance Oliver.

He was wanted in connection to a string of three shootings within 24 hours, including the homicides of a 17-year-old girl shot in a Crown Heights apartment and a 21-year-old man in Lower Manhattan.

Fox News Digital confirmed Oliver was in custody in Brooklyn as of Tuesday morning.

Oliver, who reportedly has 12 prior arrests, was accused of opening fire toward a female he attempted to rob in Brooklyn early Monday, but instead he allegedly struck a 96-year-old man. He later allegedly riddled a 21-year-old man with bullets on the sixth floor of a Lower Manhattan apartment building. Hours later, he ultimately shot and killed a 17-year-old girl in a crowded Brooklyn apartment, police said.

"He is a light skinned male, Black, 28 years old, approximately 6'2" tall with a slim build," NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said at a news conference overnight. "He has the letters M and G tattooed below his right eye, and large green rose flower tattoo on the right side of his neck and the words 'rich 4 ever' above it. He is considered armed and extremely dangerous."

"At this time, the NYPD is on high alert. We have blanketed the city with our special operations, detective, patrol, transit and housing bureaus," Sewell added, asking anyone with information on Oliver’s whereabouts to call 911 or CRIME STOPPERS AT 1-800-577-TIPS immediately.

In an update tweeted Tuesday morning, the NYPD said, "This suspect is now wanted in regard to an additional homicide. He is considered armed and dangerous. If you see him call 911 immediately."

At 9:30 a.m. Monday, officers from the 77th precinct in Brooklyn responded to a call of a 96-year-old man shot in the right ankle. The victim was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

The shooter attempted to rob a female before discharging a firearm at the female. The bullet fired missed the female and instead struck the elderly male victim, police said. The suspect fled on foot.

At 2:40 p.m. in Lower Manhattan, officers in the 5th precinct responded to a 911 call about a man shot multiple times inside an apartment building. Officers found the male shot on the sixth floor. The victim was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced deceased less than an hour later.

Shortly before midnight, officers in the 73rd precinct received another 911 call for a female shot in the confines of the Kingsborough Houses in Brooklyn. Upon arrival, officers confirmed there was a female shot in the chest at that location. The victim was removed to an area hospital, where she succumbed to her wounds at 12:45 a.m. The shooter was the same in all three incidents, police said.