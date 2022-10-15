NYC man who pinned victim in metro turnstile arrested: NYPD

The New York Police Department (NYPD) has arrested a man accused of pinning a suspect inside a turnstile and robbing her metro card, according to police.

The incident occurred on Oct. 11 at the 63rd Drive and Rego Park subway station in Queens.

Video footage of the incident shows suspect Rene Castellanos, 61, entrapping the female victim inside a turnstile for several minutes before allegedly taking her wallet and metro card.

NYPD told Fox News Digital on Saturday that charges against the suspect were sealed, but police sources told the New York Daily News that Castellanos is facing larceny charges.

He allegedly asked the victim to use her metro card, and when she refused, he forced himself into the turnstile with her to grab her wallet, the Daily News reported, citing NYPD sources.

Castellanos then apparently took the victim's metro card and dropped her wallet on the ground, according to the outlet.