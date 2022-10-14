Homeless NYC woman accused of robbing dead man freed without bail, multiple arrests: report

A homeless woman who allegedly robbed a dead man in New York City and has dozens of prior arrests was freed without bail Friday, according to reports.

Geniece Draper, 40, was let go after her arraignment in a Manhattan courtroom, the New York Post reported. She is accused of pickpocketing a wallet from a man last week as he remained under a truck that had crushed him moments earlier.

She is charged with grand and petty larceny for allegedly stealing from 62-year-old Jerome Smith. She was arrested a short time later at a Times Square subway station.

"This defendant appeared on video taking money out of a dead man’s pocket," a prosecutor said at the arraignment hearing.

As she was leaving court, she told the Post that she was only taking back money that had been stolen from her.

"He robbed me first," said Draper. "He got killed after."

"I could have killed him. He robbed $120 from me," she added. "I knew the guy. I had a date with him."

She said she had dated Smith before he took $120 from her at an ATM, the Post reported. She also said she didn't take any credit cards and doesn't consider what she did as stealing because it was her money in the first place.

Law enforcement sources told the newspaper that Draper has a long criminal history dating back to 2007. Most of her arrests were for alleged petty larceny, drugs and prostitution.

"The defendant has two felony convictions, 42 misdemeanors and 16 failures to appear," a prosecutor said at the arraignment hearing.