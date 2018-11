NYC man gets 12-year term for death of transgender woman

A man who repeatedly punched a transgender woman on a New York City street in a case that prompted protests has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for her death.

James Dixon pleaded guilty earlier this month to manslaughter in the death of 21-year-old Islan (ih-LAHN') Nettles.

Prosecutors Tuesday recommended a 17-year sentence.

Nettles was one of three transgender women who encountered a group of young men on a Harlem street Aug. 17, 2013. Dixon flirted with Nettles before realizing she was transgender. He then punched her in the face, and she fell and hit her head on the pavement. Her death, five days later, led to vigils and protests.

Dixon has said he doesn't hate transgender people, but he lashed out after realizing he had been fooled.