NYC man indicted in alleged shooting that wounded two police officers

Authorities previously described Charlie Vasquez as a 'career criminal'

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A New York City grand jury has indicted a man charged with opening fire and wounding two police officers last year during a shootout captured on video in which he was shot, prosecutors said Monday. 

Charlie Vasquez, 23, faces several criminal charges, including two counts each of attempted murder, assault, criminal use of a firearm, criminal possession of a weapon: loaded firearm, reckless endangerment, and menacing. He was arraigned Monday, Bronx County District Attorney Darcel Clark said. 

Two NYPD officers were shot during a Nov. 24, 2021 confrontation with a suspect, identified as Charlie Vasquez, in the Bronx. He was indicted Monday on several charges, including first-degree attempted murder. 

NYPD officers Robert Holmes and Alejandra Jacobs were responding to a 911 call on Nov. 24 about a man with a gun within the confines of the 48th Precinct just before the shooting. They approached Vasquez, who was sitting at a stoop in front of a building.

He allegedly took out a pistol and fired six shots at the officers. Jacobs, a military veteran and U.S. Air Force Reserves member who had been with the NYPD for one year, was wounded in the arm and Holmes struggled with Vasquez, authorities said. 

Shooting of NYPD officers captured on surveillance video Video

She fired five times after being struck in the arm, authorities said. 

Video footage of the incident shows Holmes grabbing Vasquez before several shots are fired. During the gunfire exchange, Holmes was shot in the chest. 

"Thankfully, the injuries the Officers sustained were not life-threatening and they are expected to fully recover," Clark said in a statement. 

Charlie Vasquez allegedly used stolen Georgia gun in Bronx Thanksgiving Eve shooting 

Vasquez was wounded several times but survived. The indictment came on the same day Mayor Eric Adams unveiled a crime-fighting plan amid a series of shootings and killings, including the shooting death of a police officer

