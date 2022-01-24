NYC man indicted in alleged shooting that wounded two police officers

A New York City grand jury has indicted a man charged with opening fire and wounding two police officers last year during a shootout captured on video in which he was shot, prosecutors said Monday.

Charlie Vasquez, 23, faces several criminal charges, including two counts each of attempted murder, assault, criminal use of a firearm, criminal possession of a weapon: loaded firearm, reckless endangerment, and menacing. He was arraigned Monday, Bronx County District Attorney Darcel Clark said.

NYPD COP-KILLING SUSPECT LASHAWN MCNEIL DIES OF INJURIES FROM FRIDAY SHOOTOUT WITH POLICE

NYPD officers Robert Holmes and Alejandra Jacobs were responding to a 911 call on Nov. 24 about a man with a gun within the confines of the 48th Precinct just before the shooting. They approached Vasquez, who was sitting at a stoop in front of a building.

He allegedly took out a pistol and fired six shots at the officers. Jacobs, a military veteran and U.S. Air Force Reserves member who had been with the NYPD for one year, was wounded in the arm and Holmes struggled with Vasquez, authorities said.

She fired five times after being struck in the arm, authorities said.

Video footage of the incident shows Holmes grabbing Vasquez before several shots are fired. During the gunfire exchange, Holmes was shot in the chest.

"Thankfully, the injuries the Officers sustained were not life-threatening and they are expected to fully recover," Clark said in a statement.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Vasquez was wounded several times but survived. The indictment came on the same day Mayor Eric Adams unveiled a crime-fighting plan amid a series of shootings and killings, including the shooting death of a police officer.

Fox News' Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.