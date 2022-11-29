NYC ghost gun builder arrested after sharing photo of 7-year-old son wielding firearms: prosecutors

A New York City man has been arrested for manufacturing and possessing more than a dozen ghost guns after he shared an image of his 7-year-old son wielding two of the firearms, prosecutors say.

Cory Davis, 41, is now facing multiple charges after New York City police officers recovered 14 of the privately assembled weapons in two of his apartments, including "10 semi-automatic pistols and two assault weapon-style pistols," according to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

"The allegations make it evident that by manufacturing these weapons, Davis put not only the public, but a child in serious peril," District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in a statement. "Using one’s child as a prop to showcase homemade, illegal weapons is inexcusable and extremely dangerous. The proliferation of ghost guns in our city cannot continue."

Bragg’s office says "an investigation was prompted after Davis sent a photo of his 7-year-old son holding two firearms to family and friends" in a group chat, "which was then provided to law enforcement.

BIDEN ADMINISTRATION CRACKDOWN ON ’GHOST GUNS’ TAKES EFFECT

"In addition to the 14 firearms, investigators recovered 400 rounds of ammunition, a high-capacity magazine, and nearly two dozen other magazines, as well as tools and parts for constructing ghost guns," it added.

WOMAN KILLED ON I-95 WHEN CAR SANDWICHED BETWEEN 2 TRACTOR TRAILERS IN NEW YORK

Davis has been charged with one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the first degree, 16 counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, three counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, and 14 counts of criminal possession of a firearm.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Stopping the proliferation of ghost guns is integral to the NYPD’s comprehensive strategy to keep these illegal weapons from harming our communities," Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said in a statement. "These untraceable weapons shoot real bullets, hurt real New Yorkers, and cause real harm – and our fight against them will continue with vigor."

The attorney's office also said Davis, "has been purchasing gun parts and accessories from several different websites since June of 2020."

"His online purchasing history included training tools, simulators, and concealable holsters," the office added.