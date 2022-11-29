Expand / Collapse search
©2022 FOX News Network, LLC.

Woman killed on I-95 when car sandwiched between 2 tractor trailers in New York

Crash happened on Cross Bronx Expressway in New York

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
A woman was killed in her car after being sandwiched between two tractor trailers that went up in flames due to the crash. (Credit: WNYW)

A woman was killed in a fiery crash on I-95 in New York early Tuesday after her vehicle was sandwiched between two tractor trailers, according to police and local reports.

The accident happened just after 12:30 a.m. on the Cross Bronx Expressway near Exit 1A/Major Deegan in the Morris Heights section of the Bronx, FOX5 New York reported, citing the NYPD.

The woman was waiting inside her car after she rear-ended a postal service contractor’s truck and was waiting for police to arrive when another truck crashed into her car and the first truck, police said.

All three vehicles were engulfed in flames and blocked lanes of traffic, according to video from the site. 

The wreckage from a fiery crash remained on the Cross Bronx Expressway early Tuesday.

The wreckage from a fiery crash remained on the Cross Bronx Expressway early Tuesday. (FOX5 New York WNYW)

The woman died at the scene while the two truck drivers were evaluated for injuries at the scene.

A crew cleans up debris on I-95 in New York after a fiery crash early Tuesday.

A crew cleans up debris on I-95 in New York after a fiery crash early Tuesday. (FOX5 New York WNYW)

Cleanup of the wreckage continued into the morning rush hour and caused traffic delays on the Cross Bronx.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.