NYC family says 12-year-old's 'suspicious' death happened after school attack over $1

Police are investigating the death of a Brooklyn 12-year-old, whose family said he died after being attacked at school over a dollar in a possible dare that turned deadly.

Emergency responders found Romy Vilsaint losing consciousness at his Flatbush home Friday morning. The boy was taken to Kings County Hospital, where he died.

The NYPD is investigating if Vilsaint was attacked and said his death was "suspicious."

Relatives said the fifth-grader had been attacked twice in two days at PS 361.

"He got jumped by two kids on Wednesday. And he got hit in the head on Thursday. There were two different attacks at school," Romy’s cousin Roodwiny Exantus told The Post at the family’s home Friday night.

After the second attack, Romy told a teacher that he’d been jumped, and the attacker had been paid a dollar by a third student, his cousin said.

"He was like, ‘Uncle, did I tell you today I had a bad day at school? A kid hit me in the back of the head, and I have a bad headache,’" Exantus said, as Romy’s grief-stricken aunt and father wailed in the background.

"He didn’t look good this morning. He vomited. My aunt had to help him in the shower. By 1 p.m. he looked bad, bad, bad," the boy’s cousin said.

Vilsaint moved from Haiti to Brooklyn in 2017 with his father, a construction worker, and two of his sisters. His mother and three other sisters remain in the Carribean, the family said.

"We’re devastated. He was only 12 years old," Exantus said.

"He was always predicting what was going to happen next. He was a great kid. He wanted to be an actor or a basketball player."

