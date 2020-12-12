NYC City Hall failed to stop massive Satmar funeral

City Hall and the NYPD knew in advance that an Orthodox synagogue would hold a massive funeral in Williamsburg Monday, and begged leaders to comply with COVID-19 restrictions — to no avail, The Post has learned.

In pleas before the event, Mayor de Blasio’s representatives, including Pinny Ringel, the mayor’s liaison to the Orthodox Jewish community, asked the Yetev Lev D’Satmar temple at 152 Rodney St. to hold the funeral more safely outside, or at least require that everyone wear masks. The Satmar sect leaders refused, agreeing only to announce that masks were available at the door, sources revealed.

When officials threatened to shut down the funeral, the synagogue leaders dared them to do so, saying in essence: “Go ahead, make a spectacle,” a source said.

“They asked the synagogue to at least make sure to keep the press out so authorities aren’t embarrassed,” said a person with knowledge of the alleged cover-up conversations.

The city did nothing to halt or break up the potential super-spreader event, which drew an estimated 5,000 mostly maskless mourners, according to witnesses.

The timid city response angered some locals who said it increased their risk of infection.

“As a member of the community, I feel helpless and like no one is protecting our health and safety,” said a Williamsburg resident who filed a complaint with the city’s Department of Investigation.

Despite the apparent advance knowledge, Mayor de Blasio announced Tuesday the city would investigate the funeral for 94-year-old Rabbi Yisroel Chaim Menashe Friedman after The Post reported that thousands of men and boys jammed into the synagogue, with standing room only, and spilled onto the sidewalk. The building has a 1,600-person maximum occupancy.

“We’re still trying to get the full truth of what happened there,” the mayor said. He did did not disclose that Ringel and NYPD officials tried unsuccessfully to reason with the synagogue beforehand, and let it proceed.

City Hall reported no findings on Friday. The investigation is “still underway,” spokesman Bill Neidhardt said. “We are trying to determine the exact — or as close as we can — attendance inside” Neidhardt said.

The lack of social distancing “is being looked at,” Neidhardt added. “That would be troubling — and dangerous. This is about public safety. It’s not just stopping the spread of COVID, but saving lives.”

The synagogue’s defiance came just two weeks after Mayor De Blasio slapped a $15,000 fine on another Yetev Lev D’Satmar synagogue on Hooper Street after The Post reported it secretly planned a Nov. 8 wedding for a grandson of Grand Rabbi Aaron Teitelbaum. Up to 7,000 maskless attendees stood shoulder-to-shoulder on bleachers, singing and stomping in celebration.

The Monday funeral was held by followers of Rabbi Zalman Teitelbaum, Aaron Teitelbaum’s brother and rival. In October, his grandson’s wedding, which was expected to draw 10,000 celebrants, was stopped by the state.

Police in the NYPD’s 90th precinct had a heads up shortly before the funeral, but took no enforcement action, a spokesman confirmed. Five officers stood by, watching the crowd gather and disperse after the funeral.

“Our goal is not to summons. Our goal is safety,” NYPD’s Chief of Department Terrence Monahan said in a statement to The Post. “If further action is warranted, we will take it.”

Sheriff Joe Fucito denied his office had advance warning. “We didn’t do any enforcement at the funeral. I didn’t know about it until after it happened. I was told it happened.”

Ringel, although a mayoral advisor, is seen by critics as a friend of Hasidic leaders. He is listed on the city payroll as an “administrative business promotion coordinator” in the Administration for Children’s Services, making $117,870 last fiscal year.