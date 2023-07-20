NYC EMT repeatedly stabbed by 'emotionally disturbed' patient in back of ambulance: 'He skewered her'

A female EMS worker in New York City was hospitalized after she was repeatedly stabbed by a patient during a transport Wednesday night, police said.

The EMT, who was working on board a Mount Sinai Health Systems ambulance, was taking an "emotionally disturbed" man to the hospital following a cardiac arrest call, according to the New York Post.

The report noted that the man stabbed the EMT in the arm and leg while the two were inside the back of the ambulance at around 9 p.m.

The ambulance was parked in the Upper West Side area near Mt. Sinai Hospital at the time of the attack.

FDNY PARAMEDIC, 9/11 RESPONDER FATALLY STABBED IN THE LINE OF DUTY IN QUEENS: 'HEARTBREAKING AND ENRAGING'

The female EMT was taken to the hospital and was in stable condition, police said.

The NYPD confirmed that they arrested 48-year-old Rudy Garcia in connection with the attack. Garcia has been charged with three counts of assault and criminal possession of a weapon, according to police. The EMT injured in the attack has not been named at the time of this report.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the NYPD said, "On Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at approximately 2053 hours, police responded to a 911 call of an assault [in] the vicinity of Mount Sinai Hospital West (1000 10th Avenue), within the confines of the Midtown North Precinct. Upon arrival, officers were informed that [a] 25-year-old female was stabbed numerous times about the body."



"The victim [was] removed to Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital by EMS in stable condition," the statement continued. "The investigation remains ongoing."

A fellow EMT, who declined to be named, told New York Daily News that the suspect "skewered" the female first responder.

"He was a patient-turned-psycho," the witness recalled. "He stabbed her in the leg, chest and arm. He skewered her."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The investigation into the attack is ongoing, and a motive has not yet been established.