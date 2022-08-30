NYC 'duck sauce killer’s' note claims innocence, cites Rikers Island conditions as reason for suicide

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The accused New York City "duck sauce killer" who allegedly shot himself on Aug. 5 while awaiting trial reportedly claimed that he was supposedly innocent but could not bear staying any longer in the conditions at the notorious Rikers Island jail complex.

According to the note filed in Queens Criminal Court on Monday, Glenn Hirsch described his case as "very winnable," but also ripped the New York Police Department for its "sloppy" work.

"I … hereby declare my innocence in connection with the death of Mr. Zhiwen Yan … I did not shoot Mr. Yan and I am not responsible for his death," Hirsch wrote in an apparent suicide note addressed to the judge in his case, Justice Kenneth Holder, according to reports.

"After my edifying monthlong stay on Rikers Island, I have elected not to return to the jail for the next two years pending trial," Hirsch continued in the note. "I did however enjoy playing chess, but as a practical matter, the accommodations left much to be desired."

Hirsch was arrested and charged about a month after the April 30 deadly shooting of 45-year-old Zhiwen Yan, who was killed while making deliveries for the Great Wall Restaurant in Forest Hills, Queens. Authorities said Hirsch had a longstanding dispute with the restaurant after allegedly being enraged when he did not receive enough duck sauce for an order.

"I’m not one who would ever willingly give up the fight," he wrote. "But the pain associated with this series of events is too much to bear. I haven’t made an emotional decision, but rather an intellectual one. Try as I may, I’ve analyzed the problem, and there is no solution."