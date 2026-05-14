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True Crime Newsletter

Fox News True Crime Newsletter: Buster Murdaugh seen for first time since dad's murder conviction overturned

Alex Murdaugh will get a new trial in the killings of his wife and son

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Buster Murdaugh sits on the front porch of a home while holding a coffee cup.

Buster Murdaugh drinks coffee on the front porch of his home in Bluffton, S.C., Thursday, May 14, 2026. His father, Alex Murdaugh, saw his 2023 double-murder conviction overturned by the South Carolina Supreme Court on Wednesday. (Derek Shook for Fox News Digital)

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WATCH: Buster Murdaugh spotted for first time since dad's murder conviction overturned

This article was written by Fox News staff.
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