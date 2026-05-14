Fox News True Crime Newsletter: Buster Murdaugh seen for first time since dad's murder conviction overturned

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WATCH: Buster Murdaugh spotted for first time since dad's murder conviction overturned
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WATCH: Buster Murdaugh spotted for first time since dad's murder conviction overturned