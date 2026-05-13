White House signals Trump, Xi align on key points in conflict with Iran and more top headlines

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Good morning and welcome to Fox News' morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. Trump, Xi align on key points in conflict with Iran

2. Iran tightens grip on key oil route, bringing traffic to 'total halt'

3. GOP senators demand Fauci indictment after explosive hearing

MAJOR HEADLINES

EXODUS BEGINS — Tech founder ditching Washington says millionaire's tax will eventually hit everyone. Continue reading …

ROUND TWO — ‘All options on the table,’ South Carolina AG says after Murdaugh verdict tossed. Continue reading …

PERSONAL FOUL — Bucks owner sextortion suspect busted at JFK with one-way ticket to China. Continue reading …

REALITY CHECK — Jeff Probst fires back at fans ripping 'Survivor 50' and says he won't re-edit. Continue reading …

WHISTLE BLOWER — Caitlin Clark's feud with referees takes new turn after argument leads to shocking foul. Continue reading …

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POLITICS

GHOST OFFICES — Vance celebrates 'great win' after feds uncover thousands of foreign ‘phantom employees.’ Continue reading …

DEEP STATE EXPOSED — Top 4 explosive moments from CIA whistleblower's testimony on alleged COVID-19 lab leak cover-up. Continue reading …

DIRTY LAUNDRY — Rep. Massie's ex-girlfriend alleges he arranged her Capitol Hill job, then offered $5,000 to drop termination suit. Continue reading …

HISTORY ON DISPLAY — New 9/11 Museum exhibit aims to connect younger Americans to the attacks through powerful artifacts. Continue reading …

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MEDIA

CLASSIFIED FOOTAGE — Rep. Tim Burchett says 30 to 40 clearer UFO videos exist and must be released. Continue reading …

SENATE SHOWDOWN — Louisiana primary explodes as candidate rejects her own 'progressive' past. Continue reading …

LEFT'S CIVIL WAR — 'Pro-capitalist' Fetterman names names, torching fellow Dems as extremists. Continue reading …

EXODUS BEGINS — Tech entrepreneur flees Washington due to companies being 'villainized.’ Continue reading …

OPINION

HUGH HEWITT — President Trump needs to finish the war against Iran once and for all. Continue reading …

ROBERT MAGINNIS — Trump-Xi’s China summit is a defining test for America in the new Cold War. Continue reading …

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IN OTHER NEWS

SNACK ATTACK — Food cravings at 3:45 pm aren't random, here's what your body may be warning you about. Continue reading …

PITCH PERFECT — FIFA rolls out star-studded World Cup Final halftime show with BTS, Shakira, Madonna. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ — Test yourself on party pours and Hollywood hurdles. Take the quiz here …

BURIED TREASURE — Man on a hike uncovers gold sword relic hidden under tree. Continue reading …

I'LL TAKE IT — Here's how to beat the heat — no questions asked. See video ...

WATCH

SEC. MARCO RUBIO — China's rise can't come at our fall. See video …

SEN. MARSHA BLACKBURN — Trump is carrying an America-first policy into meeting with China. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in for a look at America’s 250th birthday, the enduring lessons of 1776, and why the nation has weathered deeper divides before. Check it out ...

FOX WEATHER

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