Video shows undercover cops shooting man threatening shoppers with fake gun in ‘justified’ defense: officials

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Two undercover police officers will not be charged in a deadly use of force case in North Carolina after they shot a man who made threats with a fake gun, officials said.

Surveillance video that was released on Monday shows the tense moments when a suspect, identified as Derrick Manigault, was seen waving what appeared to be a gun and threatening people inside a convenience store on Jan. 10.

The officers fired shots at the suspect, killing him.

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The shooting happened at Jakobs Food Mart in Gastonia, N.C. The officers were conducting a routine alcohol compliance check at the store when the situation escalated.

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Manigault began arguing with another customer outside the store, and the argument continued as they both entered the store. In the video, he was heard yelling, "You trying to lose your life tonight?"

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Moments later, a detective fired shots.

GPD said he "discharged his weapon to protect himself and others in the store. The suspect then ran out of the store with the firearm still in his hand and can be seen on video looking back with his gun raised in his right hand."

Evidence gathered at the scene determined the gun that Manigault was brandishing turned out to be a fake, designed to look like a legitimate firearm.

In the weeks that followed the deadly shooting, the officers were placed on administrative leave as is standard protocol within the state pending an investigation by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

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After months of investigation, a report from the Gaston County District Attorney said that the deadly use of force was "legally justified, and does not warrant criminal charges."

The report went on to say that "the actions of Derrick Manigault create an inherent reasonable doubt as to whether the officers involved acted justifiably in self-defense and in defense of others."

"Any loss of life is tragic, but on the night of January 10, 2026, as seen in the video, it was Mr. Manigault who put this sequence of events into motion," Gastonia Police Chief Trent Conard said in a statement. "As the video depicts, Mr. Manigault’s gun was a realistic replica firearm. Our Officers acted quickly to protect themselves and the other citizens believing that Mr. Manigault’s weapon was real."

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In a statement sent to Fox News Digital, Manigault's widow Rebecca Insley said:

"My family and I were heartbroken all over again at the DA’s decision. The subsequent report and even footage that has been released does not tell the whole story — it was carefully selected to tell their narrative. About 95% of the interaction my husband had that night with the two officers happened outside of the store. There are gross omissions, blatant discrepancies, and outright falsehoods. I will not stop until the whole story and the truth are told, and we have justice for Derrick."

Fox News Digital reached out to the Gastonia police and the Gaston County District Attorney's Office.