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Illegal Immigrants

Illegal immigrant who killed American woman outside her home walks free decades later – then into ICE custody

Nahn Tu Hoang was arrested by ICE after being released from prison for killing Sarah "Kathy" Arceneaux in 1996

By Kelsie Cairns Fox News
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Immigrations and Customs Enforcement arrested a Vietnamese illegal immigrant after he was released from prison for murdering a Texas woman 30 years ago.

Nahn Tu Hoang killed then-32-year-old Sarah "Kathy" Arceneaux at her home in Port Arthur, Texas, on Feb. 29, 1996 when he shot her five times, according to ICE.

She was killed when Hoang and a group of friends went out drinking and decided to rob homes in the Port Arthur area, the agency said.

newspaper clipping for Kathy Arceneaux murder from 1996

Kathy Arceneaux was shot and killed outside her home in 1996. (ICE)

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Hoang got access to a .22-caliber rifle, and the group went on a shooting spree firing shots at dogs and homes.

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Hoang is seen in his mugshot photo

Hoang was arrested by ICE following his release from prison. (ICE)

According to court documents, "Hoang testified that as he was walking to the front of the house, he was startled by a woman leaning over her dog. Hoang testified he was scared and started shooting. Hoang shot the woman five times, killing her."

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U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer's uniform

ICE arrested the Vietnamese illegal immigrant for deportation. (Michael Siluk/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

ICE called it a "horrific, tragic story" in a post on X announcing the arrest.

He was taken into custody by ICE on May 5 after being released from prison and is being held pending deportation.
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