Illegal immigrant who killed American woman outside her home walks free decades later – then into ICE custody

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Immigrations and Customs Enforcement arrested a Vietnamese illegal immigrant after he was released from prison for murdering a Texas woman 30 years ago.

Nahn Tu Hoang killed then-32-year-old Sarah "Kathy" Arceneaux at her home in Port Arthur, Texas, on Feb. 29, 1996 when he shot her five times, according to ICE.

She was killed when Hoang and a group of friends went out drinking and decided to rob homes in the Port Arthur area, the agency said.

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Hoang got access to a .22-caliber rifle, and the group went on a shooting spree firing shots at dogs and homes.

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According to court documents, "Hoang testified that as he was walking to the front of the house, he was startled by a woman leaning over her dog. Hoang testified he was scared and started shooting. Hoang shot the woman five times, killing her."

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ICE called it a "horrific, tragic story" in a post on X announcing the arrest.

He was taken into custody by ICE on May 5 after being released from prison and is being held pending deportation.