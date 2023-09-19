Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York City

NYC day care owner, neighbor face federal charges after 1-year-old dies from fentanyl exposure: prosecutors

NYPD says ‘kilogram of fentanyl’ was found in nap area of Bronx day care

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
close
Fentanyl found near day care facility's napping area Video

Fentanyl found near day care facility's napping area

Former police officer Phil Holloway joined 'The Faulkner Focus' to discuss the crime crisis in L.A. and the rise in fentanyl overdoses

The owner of a New York City day care center, where police say multiple children were found with "fentanyl in their systems" last week, resulting in the death of a 1-year-old child, is now facing federal charges. 

A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York told Fox News Digital on Tuesday that Grei Mendez De Ventura – the 36-year-old owner of the Divino Nino day care in the Bronx borough – and neighbor Carlisto Acevedo Brito, 41, are each being charged with conspiracy to distribute narcotics resulting in death and narcotics distribution resulting in death. 

"The daycare center there, we discovered a kilogram of fentanyl in an area that was used to give the children naps. It was laid underneath a mat where the children had been sleeping earlier," NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said during a press conference Monday night. "Additionally, we found three kilo presses. This device is commonly used by drug dealers when packaging large quantities of illegal narcotics." 

Both Ventura and Brito were arrested on Saturday on 11 state charges, including depraved-indifference murder, assault and child endangerment, after one child died and three others were hospitalized the day before. 

NYC DAY CARE OWNER, NEIGHBOR CHARGED IN DEATH OF 1-YEAR-OLD 

Daycare in the Bronx

One child is dead and three others were hospitalized after an opioid exposure at a Bronx day care center on Friday afternoon, police say. (Peter Gerber for Fox News Digital)

The 1-year-old boy, Nicholas Dominici, died on Friday and three other children – two 2-year-old boys and an 8-month-old girl – were found unresponsive in the basement of the day care. 

"They seemed to be demonstrating an exposure to an opioid," Kenny said. "Quick thinking FDNY, EMS personnel administered Narcan to these three children and removed them to Montefiore Hospital. Unfortunately, the 1-year-old did not survive and died at the hospital." 

"Medical testing came back on all three children. All three children had fentanyl in their systems," he added. 

ARIZONA TROOPERS RECOVER $1.3 MILLION WORTH OF FENTANYL, METH IN DRUG BUST 

Firefighters respond to possible fentanyl exposure

Records show that the day care passed a surprise annual inspection on Sept. 6. (Peter Gerber for Fox News Digital)

"NYPD detectives later learned that an additional child, only 2 years old, had been removed from the same location at 12:15 that afternoon by his mother. This child also began to exhibit symptoms of opioid exposure," Kenny also said. "The child was brought the Bronx Lebanon Hospital, where hospital staff quickly administered Narcan, saving that child's life." 

NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban called the incident "truly unimaginable. 

Firefighters

The owner of the New York City day care center where a 1-year-old boy died following possible exposure to fentanyl was charged with murder. (Peter Gerber for Fox News Digital)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

"It's a nightmare that these families will never wake up from. But believe me, the NYPD will never rest in our pursuit of anyone who puts our children in harm's way. The dangers of fentanyl cannot be overstated," he said. "This poison is extremely deadly. And if you traffic in it, you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. No parent should ever have to go through something like this." 

Fox News’ Landon Mion contributed to this report. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.