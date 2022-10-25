Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US
Published

NYC commuter dragged to his death by subway train

New York Police Department said the man's clothing or bag got caught in the train's doors

Julia Musto
By Julia Musto | Fox News
close
Former NYPD Commissioner Ray Kelly on NYC crime surge: 'We know what has to be done' Video

Former NYPD Commissioner Ray Kelly on NYC crime surge: 'We know what has to be done'

Former NYPD Commissioner Ray Kelly discusses the announcement of a New York summit on public safety and the rise of crime in New York City on 'Cavuto: Live.'

A 20-year-old man was killed Monday afternoon after a piece of clothing or backpack got stuck in the doors of a New York City subway train.

The victim was struck by a southbound 1 train just before 5 p.m. ET.

The New York Police Department told Fox News Digital in a Tuesday email that officers responded to a 911 call of a man struck by a train at 59th Street and Columbus Circle. 

The department said the man was running for the train when the clothing or bag was trapped in the train's doors.

NYC SUBWAY SHOVE VICTIM'S MOTHER SAYS SON 'COMPLETELY TRAUMATIZED,' 'CAN'T MOVE'

An ambulance at New York City's Columbus Circle

An ambulance at New York City's Columbus Circle (FoX 5 NY)

"The victim was then dragged and struck by the train," the NYPD said

He was pronounced dead at the Upper West Side subway station.

People wait for a subway train to arrive at the Columbus Circle - 59th Street station on Aug. 11, 2022, in New York City. 

People wait for a subway train to arrive at the Columbus Circle - 59th Street station on Aug. 11, 2022, in New York City.  ((Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images))

KATHY HOCHUL, ERIC ADAMS INCREASE POLICE IN NYC SUBWAY JUST WEEKS BEFORE ELECTION DAY

"While the investigation is in its earliest stages, it appears this was a terrible accident that did not involve criminal activity," New York City Transit President Richard Davey said in a statement provided to Fox News Digital by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

The NYPD responds at Columbus Circle

The NYPD responds at Columbus Circle (FoX 5 NY)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"A person on the tracks was hit by a train and our thoughts are with his family, the train operator and riders who witnessed this tragedy. We will get to the cause and learn any lessons that may emerge as there is no higher priority than safety," he said.

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News and Fox Business Digital. 