Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York
Published

NYC Chinatown bookstore destroyed by fire rakes in over $250K in donations

Fire started in residential unit above Yu & Me Books on July 4

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 7 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 7

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

An Asian American-owned bookstore in Manhattan's Chinatown left gutted by a Fourth of July fire is getting flooded with support from the community, writers and celebrities.

Yu & Me Books surpassed its GoFundMe page goal of $150,000 and had generated over $250,000 as of Friday morning. "Shang-Chi" star Simu Liu and authors Celeste Ng and Min Jin Lee were among the donors.

NJ CARGO SHIP BLAZE THAT KILLED 2 FIREMEN EXPECTED TO BURN FOR SEVERAL MORE DAYS

The blaze started in a residential unit above the store on Tuesday, store owner Lucy Yu wrote on social media. The cause has not yet been determined.

New York City Chinatown neighborhood in Manhattan

A Chinese flag hangs between American flags in Chinatown on February 17, 2021, in New York City. Yu & Me Books, a bookstore in the Manhattan neighborhood that sustained severe damage in a July 4 fire, has received over $250,000 in donations since a GoFundMe page was set up following the incident. (Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images)

The fire caused massive smoke and water damage to inventory, furniture and the building itself. The store will be closed indefinitely as repairs and renovations are likely to take a year, according to Yu.

NO CHARGES IN BUFFALO BLAZE THAT KILLED FIREFIGHTER: 'STUPID BUT NOT CRIMINAL'

Donations will go toward replacing equipment, paying staff, new furniture and other needs.

Described as New York City's first female-owned Asian American bookstore, Yu & Me Books opened in December 2021. Yu wanted to have a place that showcased stories by immigrants and people of color.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It became a haven as anti-Asian hate crimes brought on by the coronavirus pandemic rose. The store regularly hosted author readings, open mic nights and other events.