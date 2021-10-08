New York City man brutally beaten outside of 7-Eleven, robbed of bike

A man was brutally beaten outside a New York City 7-Eleven store early Monday and robbed of his cellphone and bicycle, police said.

The violent altercation began around 1:30 a.m. inside the convenience store on Lafayette Street, the New York Police Department said. Two males approached a 46-year-old man and began an argument with the victim, police said.

At one point, they dragged the man outside and began kicking and punching him in the face.

After the beating, the victim is seen on the ground while one suspect brings the victim's bike outside and makes off with it.

The suspects fled on foot and the victim was taken to a hospital where he was treated and released. The stolen property was valued at $1,300, police said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

One suspect was described as a man in his 30s weight 170 pounds, five feet, 10 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. The other is also in his 30s, five feet, eight inches tall weighing 160 pounds.