NYC-area estate of 1st US self-made female millionaire sold

The New York estate of a black entrepreneur who's considered the nation's first self-made female millionaire has been purchased by an organization founded by the owner of Essence magazine.

The National Trust for Historic Preservation announced Wednesday that Madam C.J. Walker's century-old Italianate-style mansion outside New York City was recently bought by the New Voices Foundation, started by Richelieu Dennis.

A purchase price wasn't released.

Walker was born Sarah Breedlove in Louisiana in 1867 to former slaves. After marrying a St. Louis newspaperman, she changed her name to Madam C.J. Walker and began selling her own hair products made for black women, a venture that made her wealthy.

She moved to New York in 1916 and two years later built Villa Lewaro in Westchester County. She died there in 1919.

This story has been corrected to fix estate ownership to organization founded by magazine owner instead of magazine owner and his family.