NYC Amber Alert issued for baby in 'danger of death'

Authorities in New York City have issued an Amber Alert for a 9-month-old baby girl who was allegedly kidnapped by her father in the early Monday hours, saying the child is believed to be in danger of serious harm or death.

Mi Angel Gaines was last seen around 2:50 a.m. in a stroller in front of 2433 Fredrick Douglas Boulevard in Harlem when she was taken by her father, Antonio Armstrong, the New York Police Department said.

She was taken under "circumstances that lead police to believe that they are in imminent danger of serious harm and/or death," the alert said. The NYPD did not provide any other details about what led to the alleged abduction to Fox News.

The child was described as being 15 inches tall and weighing 19 pounds. She was last seen wearing a red, white and blue onesie, police said.

Armstrong, 22, was described as being 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing about 200 pounds. He has a microphone tattoo on his neck, police said.