NY pub offers 'Cuomo Chips' to comply with new coronavirus rule on food, booze

A Saratoga Springs pub has added “Cuomo Chips” to the menu after Gov. Andrew Cuomo imposed a new coronavirus restriction on restaurants that alcohol purchases include food.

Cuomo had complained Thursday that some restaurants had transformed into crowded outdoor stand-up bars where rules for masks and social distancing were being ignored. He also wants imbibing diners to be seated. He plans to enforce a three-strike rule that could cost violaters their liquor license.

In downtown Saratoga, Harvey's Irish Pub Owner Matthew Bagely says he is complying with the new rule by selling Cuomo potato chips to customers who don't want a full meal, WRGB-TV reported.

"I mean why not, they're his chips, they're his rule so he might as well get some recognition and acknowledgment for another little hurdle we have to jump through as business owners," Bagely told the station, referring to the governor.

A photo of a tab shows a bag of Cuomo Chips will set you back one dollar plus sales tax--a portion of which goes to New York State coffers.

Cuomo senior adviser Rich Azzopardi said Friday that the Harvey's chips don’t violate the governor’s food-requirement rule, according to the New York Post.

“It’s consistent with the guidance — but you have to be seated,” Azzopardi said.

Begley clarified Friday that he has been in compliance with the coronavirus restrictions on food and alcohol and wasn’t trying to make a political statement.

Begley has another worry besides the pandemic.

Saratoga is the summer place to be in New York for horse racing but due to the pandemic this year the meet opened Thursday without fans being permitted to attend the races.