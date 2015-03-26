NY emergency management director fired after diverting crews to remove tree from his driveway

A state official says New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo fired his emergency management director for diverting crews to remove a tree from his driveway during Superstorm Sandy.

The official says Director of Emergency Management Steven Kuhr was let go after the governor was told Kuhr called a Suffolk County crew to remove a felled tree from his driveway on Long Island.

Kuhr was working in Albany at the time last week, shortly after Sandy hit.

The official spoke on the condition of anonymity because the personnel decision wasn't announced. The New York Times first reported the action.

Kuhr was paid $153,000 as executive deputy commissioner of the state Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Services.

A phone number listed in Kuhr's name was not working Wednesday night.