NY doctor convicted of killing estranged wife inside mansion, trying to cover up his role

A prominent central New York physician has been found guilty of killing his estranged wife inside their mansion in 2012 and attempting to cover up the crime.

A jury on Thursday found 63-year-old Dr. Robert Neulander guilty of second-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence.

Onondaga County prosecutors say the obstetrician-gynecologist killed 61-year-old Leslie Neulander in a fit of rage inside their home in suburban Syracuse in September 2012. The Neulanders were getting divorced at the time.

When police arrived, they found the couple's bedroom splattered with blood. Robert Neulander told investigators his wife had accidentally slipped while in the shower and he had carried her into the bedroom.

His attorney calls the case "a travesty from start to finish" and says he'll appeal the verdict.