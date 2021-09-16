NRA instructor trains thousands of inner city women 'to ensure they’re never victims'

An NRA instructor described as "the Left’s worst nightmare" helped train thousands of minority women from Detroit on how to safely protect themselves with guns "to ensure they’re never victims."

"The left thinks the Second Amendment wasn’t made for people who look like us. They said the same thing during the Jim Crow era too," NRA instructor Rick Ector, who is black, said in a video published by the NRA on Thursday morning.

Ector held a two-day annual event at the end of August where he helped train 4,000 minority women from inner city Detroit on gun safety and use, explaining that Americans deserve to use their Second Amendment rights to protect themselves as gun crimes continue to increase.

"If simply taking guns out of the hands of law-abiding citizens was the answer, Detroit would be the safest place on earth. Instead, it’s seen a 53% increase in shootings in 2020 alone," Ector said. "In fact, last weekend, I’ve trained 4,000 lovely women to ensure they’re never victims. And this isn’t about politics for me — it’s about common sense."

Detroit was among cities across the nation last year that saw a sharp increase in shootings, with Motor City notching a 19% increase in homicides in 2020 over 2019, and a 53% increase in nonfatal shootings.

"There's a wave of criminal violence sweeping across all big cities in America, fueled by politicians hellbent on dismantling the police, releasing criminals onto the streets, and failing to enforce the gun laws on the books. Instead of protecting their constituents, these politicians continue to push their extreme gun control agenda," NRA Executive Vice President Wayne LaPierre told Fox News.

"Law-abiding Americans are going out in droves arming themselves and getting trained because they know a gun is the best way to protect themselves and their loved ones."

The women of Detroit who Ector trained echoed LaPierre’s comments, expressing they are grateful for the courses amid the increase in gun crimes.

"In Detroit, yeah, the crime is increasing and you know, we just need something to protect ourselves," one woman who Ector trained said in the video.

Another woman added: "I just moved out so I'm kind of living on my own, and I sometimes work nights, and I be out at night. No one wants to walk alone at night and feel unprotected. Especially in this society and what happens today."

"Our focus is to push our message out across America to all law-abiding citizens that firearms education and safety are important no matter where you are or who you are," the NRA’s second vice president, Retired Lt. Col. Willes K. Lee, added of the two-day event.

As for Ector, he said that after being "brainwashed" that gun ownership was "bad," he one day found himself being robbed at gunpoint in his own driveway. He was able to get the suspects to flee by telling them a "whopping lie" that he had a house full of guns and trained gun users.

"They fled," Hector said. "On that day, I made a promise to myself that I would never look down the barrel or be defenseless ever again, and I would use my experience to help others."

"Rick is the embodiment of the NRA's spirit of volunteerism that prevails among our millions of members. For years, he has led a crucial and substantive effort to help make Detroit a safer place. We are proud to have Rick as an NRA member, instructor, and member of our Outreach Committee," LaPierre added in his statement.