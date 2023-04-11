Northeastern supermarket chain owes $800K in overtime violation case

A Boston-area supermarket chain will pay $800,000 to settle allegations that it violated state labor laws by failing to pay workers overtime and premium weekend rates, the state attorney general's office said Tuesday.

The C-Mart stores, which specialize in Asian foods and are located in Boston's South End and Chinatown neighborhoods as well as in Quincy, were issued 15 citations in 2021 following an investigation by the attorney general's Fair Labor Division.

In addition to not properly paying workers for overtime hours or for hours worked on Sundays, authorities concluded that the stores failed to furnish accurate payroll records and failed to post required workplace notices.

The settlement was reached after C-Mart appealed the 2021 citations.

"I am proud of the office’s work to ensure that the workers harmed by C-Mart will get back the wages they are rightfully owed," Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell said in a statement.

An email seeking comment was left with an attorney for the supermarket.

Most Massachusetts workers are entitled to time-and-a-half pay for working more than 40 hours per week. At the time of investigation, most were also entitled to premium pay Sunday work.

The attorney general will distribute the money to affected C-Mart employees through a claims process.