Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Massachusetts
Published

Northeastern supermarket chain owes $800K in overtime violation case

C-Mart allegedly failed to provide its workers state-mandated overtime and premium weekend pay

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 11 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 11

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Boston-area supermarket chain will pay $800,000 to settle allegations that it violated state labor laws by failing to pay workers overtime and premium weekend rates, the state attorney general's office said Tuesday.

The C-Mart stores, which specialize in Asian foods and are located in Boston's South End and Chinatown neighborhoods as well as in Quincy, were issued 15 citations in 2021 following an investigation by the attorney general's Fair Labor Division.

IN MAINE, FORMER CHIPOTLE EMPLOYEES GET $240K IN ALLEGED UNION-BUSTING SETTLEMENT

In addition to not properly paying workers for overtime hours or for hours worked on Sundays, authorities concluded that the stores failed to furnish accurate payroll records and failed to post required workplace notices.

C-Mart, a Boston-area supermarket chain, reached an $800,000 settlement in a case alleging it did not pay workers state-mandated overtime rates.

C-Mart, a Boston-area supermarket chain, reached an $800,000 settlement in a case alleging it did not pay workers state-mandated overtime rates.

The settlement was reached after C-Mart appealed the 2021 citations.

"I am proud of the office’s work to ensure that the workers harmed by C-Mart will get back the wages they are rightfully owed," Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell said in a statement.

THOUSANDS OF RUTGERS PROFESSORS, LECTURERS GO ON STRIKE, CITING STALEMATE IN CONTRACT TALKS

An email seeking comment was left with an attorney for the supermarket.

Most Massachusetts workers are entitled to time-and-a-half pay for working more than 40 hours per week. At the time of investigation, most were also entitled to premium pay Sunday work.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The attorney general will distribute the money to affected C-Mart employees through a claims process.