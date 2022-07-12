Expand / Collapse search
US
Published

Northeast storms could cause tornadoes, flash flooding

The Southwest will see showers through Wednesday

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
Strong-to-severe thunderstorms will threaten parts of the Northeast and down into the southeastern Ohio Valley on Tuesday and overnight.  

The threat of storms in the Northeast

The threat of storms in the Northeast (Credit: Fox News)

Large hail, damaging winds, isolated tornadoes and heavy rain could cause flash flooding in some spots.  

Heat alerts across the southern U.S.

Heat alerts across the southern U.S. (Credit: Fox News)

Dangerous heat and humidity continue for the southern Plains into the Lower Mississippi Valley this week. 

Forecast high temperatures across the southwestern U.S.

Forecast high temperatures across the southwestern U.S. (Credit: Fox News)

Please take extra precautions and limit your time outside especially for those that are susceptible to heat-related illnesses.

An area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico will linger along the Coast and bring heavy rainfall and flooding

An area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico will linger along the Coast and bring heavy rainfall and flooding (Credit: Fox News)

An area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico will linger along the coast and bring heavy rainfall and flooding over the next few days. 

Rain forecast across the southeastern U.S.

Rain forecast across the southeastern U.S. (Credit: Fox News)

The Southwest will also see on-and-off showers and thunderstorms through Wednesday.

Janice Dean joined FOX News Channel (FNC) in January 2004 where she currently serves as senior meteorologist for the network. In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s signature morning show, FOX & Friends (weekdays 6-9AM/ET) as well as contributes to FOX Weather, FOX News Media’s free ad-supported streaming television ("FAST") weather service.