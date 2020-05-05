Northeast to see 'several rounds of snow' as Arctic blast pushes in while Southwest faces more record heat

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A bitter Arctic blast will settle into the Northeast in time for Mother's Day weekend with a possibility of snow, just as the Southwest faces record-heat.

After summer-like warmth over the weekend, cooler air already is spreading from the Great Lakes into the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic. But even colder air is on the way, late this week into the weekend.

"The bigger story with this is we're gonna see several rounds of snow for parts of the interior Northeast. So this first batch moves in on Thursday, Friday, and then the second one, the more potent system, moves in on Mother's Day weekend," Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean said Monday on "Fox & Friends."

The National Weather Service's (NWS) Weather Prediction Center said a storm system moving out of the Midwest will bring wet snow to areas of western Pennsylvania on Wednesday morning as the colder air settles into much of the Northeast.

As the storm system leaves, much cooler Arctic air will settle in behind it.

High temperatures are expected to be 10 to 15 degrees below average, with record lows possible.

By the weekend, Dean said temperatures will feel like they are in the 20s and 30s.

"This is going to break records over the next couple of days and the fact that we're getting measurable snow in some of these areas is quite impressive," she said.

Southwest heats up for the rest of the week

As the Northeast bundles up for chilly conditions, those in the Southwest will face sweltering heat for the rest of the week.

A ridge of high pressure building across the region will send afternoon highs in California and the desert Southwest 10 to 15 degrees above average.

Record highs will be possible through the remainder of the week heading into Mother's Day weekend.

Excessive heat watches and advisories have been posted for the region.