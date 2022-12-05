North Korea's latest act of aggression, former Clinton pollster issues warning to Dems and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

ESCALATING TENSIONS - North Korea fires over 100 artillery rounds in dire new warning to South Korea. Continue reading …

BOLD CHANGE - Bill Clinton's former pollster issues warning to Democrats about 2024. Continue reading …

'END OF STORY' - Elon Musk weighs in after Trump pushes to terminate parts of the Constitution. Continue reading …

STANDING FIRM - Three celebrities defy cancel culture, hold their ground amid recent controversies despite hate from critics. Continue reading …

'ABSOLUTELY DISGUSTING' – Pro-life activist Lila Rose explains how the Balenciaga ads are symptom of deadly disease attacking our kids. Continue reading …

POLITICS

PREPARING FOR 2024 – Democrats vote to adopt Biden's shakeup to presidential primary calendar. Continue reading …

‘I HATE THE SENATE BILL’ – Progressives grumble as same-sex marriage legislation advances. Continue reading …



TICKING TIME BOMB - Debt ceiling bomb nears as government spending balloons. Continue reading …

CRITICISM REBUKED - Blinken says 'of course' Biden admin supports Iran, China protestors amid GOP blasting response as 'weak.' Continue reading …

MEDIA

PRONOUN-CIATION - Teacher reveals how she helps students hide gender transitions from parents. Continue reading …



‘HARMFUL EFFECTS’ - Bitcoin investor Max Keiser breaks down the fall of Sam Bankman-Fried's 'empire of fraud.' Continue reading …

ATTACKS INCREASING - Racism to blame for firing of liberal MSNBC host Tiffany Cross, claims Washington Post columnist. Continue reading …

‘TWITTER FILES’ FALLOUT - Musk declares New York Times ‘lobbying firm for far left’ after reportedly ignoring major story. Continue reading …

PRIME TIME

MARK LEVIN – Fox News host torches DOJ's appointment of special counsel to investigate Trump: 'That's the guy you pick?' Continue reading …

STEVE HILTON - Apple is aiding and abetting Chinese dictator Xi Jinping. Continue reading …





IN OTHER NEWS

STRAPPED WHILE STUDYING - Expert debates guns on college campuses as crime increases. Continue reading …

CAUGHT IN LIMBO – Firearm sales explode as state awaits judge’s decision on gun control law. Continue reading …



'CHOSE TO GO' UPSTAIRS - Idaho murder victim's father explains why he believes his daughter and her friend may have been targeted. Continue reading …

‘CHANGING HEARTS’ - Autism 'crash course' offered in engaging new film. Continue reading …

FOX WEATHER

THE LAST WORD

"Since when do you appoint a special counsel to investigate somebody who's announced [he's running] for president in the opposite party and at least now has the highest poll ratings of any other Republican?"

- MARK LEVIN

