Killer who dodged sentencing in professor killing makes eerie courtroom remark

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A Colorado killer who mocked the court, skipped his own sentencing and forced a judge to order that he be brought in "by any means necessary" is now facing the rest of his life behind bars.

Caesar Lorenzo Wilson, 54, was sentenced to 224 years in prison for the 2024 murder of University of Colorado Colorado Springs (UCCS) professor Haleh Abghari, a killing prosecutors say began as a burglary and ended in a brutal stabbing inside her own home.

The sentencing capped a case marked by defiance and disturbing behavior.

Wilson initially refused to appear in court, declining to be transported from jail and prompting a judge to issue a rare warrant authorizing authorities to use force to bring him in, KTTV reported.

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Even when he did appear, he showed little remorse, at one point asking his attorneys, "Do I have to hear this?" during the hearing, according to the Denver Gazette.

Prosecutors also revealed in court that Wilson made chilling remarks in a recorded jail phone call, allegedly telling his mother he would bring Abghari back to life and kill her again because he believed he had been treated unfairly. The comments underscored what prosecutors described as a complete disregard for human life, the outlet reported.

Tiana Longmire, a former UCCS student of Abghari’s, called those alleged comments "mind-boggling," saying they showed her what "true evil" looked like, according to the Denver Gazette.

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The case dates back to August 7, 2024, when Colorado Springs police were called to a home on Caddy Point and found Abghari, 54, stabbed to death.

Investigators say Wilson entered through an open garage door intending to steal, but instead encountered Abghari inside. A struggle followed, and prosecutors say he stabbed her multiple times before stealing her car and fleeing.

Wilson vanished for months before being tracked to another state, where he was already behind bars under a different name on unrelated charges. He was extradited back to Colorado, where a jury later found him guilty of multiple charges, including second-degree murder and aggravated robbery.

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Jurors also determined he was a habitual offender with a lengthy criminal history, a designation that significantly increased his sentence.

"The violence perpetrated by the defendant against Haleh Abghari, an innocent woman alone in her own home, deserved the harsh sentence issued today in court," District Attorney Michael J. Allen said. "Ms. Abghari’s death was a devastating loss for her family, the UCCS community she helped shape for over a decade, and the entire 4th Judicial District."

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Allen added that the outcome reflects the work of investigators, prosecutors and jurors who saw the case through.

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"We are grateful to see a just outcome in this case… and to the jurors who listened to difficult evidence and delivered guilty verdicts on all charges," he said.

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Beyond the courtroom, Abghari’s family and friends say the loss has been immeasurable.

Her sister, Niloofar Abghari, said the sentencing offered "little solace," describing Haleh as the most important person in her life.

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"Every night when I sleep, I think about what happened to her," she told the Denver Gazette. "There’s no joy anymore. It’s just survival."

In a fundraiser created after her death, loved ones described Abghari as a devoted daughter and sister who spoke with her parents every night and had visited them just weeks before she was killed.

They said she maintained close friendships across the country and around the world and was known for putting others before herself.

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"This senseless act leaves a gaping hole in our hearts," the fundraiser reads, adding that she "took on the burdens of others in her ongoing quest to make the world a better place."

Fox News Digital reached out to Wilson's lawyers for comment.