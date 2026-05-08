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Fire Disasters

Emergency crews responding to massive explosion at New Orleans-area oil refinery: sheriff

Video showed a large plume of smoke; it is unclear if there were any injuries or fatalities

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
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Explosion reported at New Orleans refinery Video

Explosion reported at New Orleans refinery

Officials confirmed a fire on Friday at Chalmette Refining near New Orleans, Louisiana. (Credit: WVUE)

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Emergency crews are responding to a New Orleans refinery after a large explosion rocked the Chalmette community.

Video showed a large plume of smoke at Chalmette Refining, which produces roughly 189,000 barrels of crude oil per day.

It is unclear if there were any injuries or fatalities.

Smoke between trees

Officials confirmed a fire on Friday at Chalmette Refining near New Orleans, Louisiana. (WVUE)

FIRE AT CHEVRON REFINERY SENDS MASSIVE FLAMES SHOOTING INTO SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NIGHT SKY

St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office confirmed there was a fire at the refinery, noting a number of road closures while emergency responders work at the scene.

"Motorists are asked to avoid the area and seek alternate routes until further notice," the agency wrote in a Facebook post. "Please use caution and allow first responders space to safely perform their duties."

Chalmette Refining did not immediately respond to inquiries from Fox News Digital.

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Chalmette, Louisiana, is located about five miles east of downtown New Orleans, along the Mississippi River.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.
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