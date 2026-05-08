Emergency crews responding to massive explosion at New Orleans-area oil refinery: sheriff

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Emergency crews are responding to a New Orleans refinery after a large explosion rocked the Chalmette community.

Video showed a large plume of smoke at Chalmette Refining, which produces roughly 189,000 barrels of crude oil per day.

It is unclear if there were any injuries or fatalities.

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St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office confirmed there was a fire at the refinery, noting a number of road closures while emergency responders work at the scene.

"Motorists are asked to avoid the area and seek alternate routes until further notice," the agency wrote in a Facebook post. "Please use caution and allow first responders space to safely perform their duties."

Chalmette Refining did not immediately respond to inquiries from Fox News Digital.

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Chalmette, Louisiana, is located about five miles east of downtown New Orleans, along the Mississippi River.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.