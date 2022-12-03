Racism to blame for firing of liberal MSNBC host Tiffany Cross, claims Washington Post columnist

Washington Post columnist Karen Attiah blamed racism for MSNBC’s abrupt firing of Black weekend anchor Tiffany Cross earlier last month.

In a Friday column, Attiah argued that Cross’s ouster was a "a reminder that the rug could be pulled out from under [Black journalists] at any time."

She added that it was a "bad look" in a time when "attacks against Black educators, authors and journalists are increasing across the country."

The New York Post reported in early November that Cross was let go from her show, "The Cross Connection with Tiffany Cross," following "multiple incidents in which she repeatedly dropped inflammatory comments on the air — despite multiple warnings from execs at the network, according to a source close to the network."

The report speculated that Cross’ comments during a Comedy Central panel may have been the "final straw." During the discussion, Cross stated, "Florida literally looks like the d–k of the country, so let’s get rid of Florida."

On her Saturday morning show, Cross routinely made inflammatory comments. She insisted that Trump supporters have started the second American "civil war." The host called Kyle Rittenhouse, who was acquitted in the shooting deaths of Kenosha, Wisconsin rioters, a " little murderous White supremacist ," and claimed that Black Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., is "thirsty for white approval" because he’s a Republican.

Attiah implied Cross did not deserve the treatment, characterizing her firing as her being axed for radical truth telling.

She started her column with the observation that "To be a Black public figure who chooses to be honest about white supremacy in this country is dangerous business. And there is no starker example of that than Tiffany Cross — whose show, ‘The Cross Connection,’ was canceled last month by MSNBC, and whose contract with the network wasn’t renewed."

Touting the importance of the Saturday show, Attiah continued, "It was also one of the few shows left on a major news network that centered the voices of Black people and others of color."

The columnist insisted Cross was victimized by conservative media outlets for her bold views, stating, "She was unapologetic about discussing white supremacy and did not hold back on matters of race. This, of course, drew the ire of the right-wing chattering class, who increasingly singled her out."

Attiah then described the firing, "Shortly after that, on Nov. 4, news broke that MSNBC was parting ways with Cross, just days before the midterm elections." She characterized it as "a stunning announcement — and, particularly for Black journalists, a reminder that the rug could be pulled out from under us at any time."

She added that the move was a "bad look, sending the message that we can be abruptly de-platformed for stirring up the right-wing media pot."

Attiah also claimed the decision revealed that Black journalists are "still disposable."

The columnist said, "The symbolism of Cross’s de-platforming is all the more concerning considering the political times we live in, when attacks against Black educators, authors and journalists are increasing across the country."

In the final paragraph of her piece, Attiah stated, "I am surprised, but not shocked, that this isn’t a bigger story for U.S. media journalists." She then concluded, "If this can happen to Cross, all Black journalists are on shaky ground."