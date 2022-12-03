Musk declares New York Times ‘lobbying firm for far left’ after reportedly ignoring ‘Twitter Files’ story

Twitter owner Elon Musk called The New York Times a "lobbying firm for far left politicians" on Saturday.

The world’s richest man made his comments on Twitter Saturday in response to the claim that the news outlet featured no articles about the revelation of Musk’s "Twitter Files" the morning after they dropped on Twitter.

On Friday evening, Substack journalist Matt Taibbi – with content apparently provided to him from Musk – revealed over Twitter a series of documents and emails revealing the internal communications of Twitter staff debating whether to censor the New York Post’s Hunter Biden laptop story on their platform ahead of the 2020 presidential election, which they ultimately did.

Several emails exposed that Twitter staff engaged in emergency censorship of the story, even though high-level employees were clearly apprehensive of the move. One email revealed that then-Twitter Global Head of Trust and Safety Yoel Roth acknowledged the shakiness of their reasons in squashing the story, but encouraged it anyway, citing the "lessons of 2016."

Fox News Digital reported on other documents posted by Taibbi in his thread, revealing "that Twitter staff had open channels with powerful third parties, including members of both political parties, so that they could flag tweets they deemed problematic and have them ‘handled.’"

Taibbi alleged that due to the liberal bias of a majority of Twitter staff, requests to censor posts from liberals and Democrats were fulfilled more.

Despite the significance of this liberal bias in Twitter censorship being exposed, mainstream media outlets did not acknowledge the story. According to the Media Research Center’s Alex Christy, all three major news networks – ABC, CBS, and NBC – ignored the story Friday evening.

Outkick.com founder Clay Travis also pointed out that The New York Times ’ website was quiet on the story the morning after the "Twitter Files" dropped. Travis tweeted, "There is not one single article about @elonmusk or the @twitter email release last night on @nytimes app this morning."

Travis’ tweet caught the attention of Twitter’s head, who swiftly condemned the paper in response. Musk tweeted, "That is because The New York Times has become, for all intents and purposes, an unregistered lobbying firm for far left politicians."

This is the second time Elon Musk has called out the Times in recent days. On Friday, the billionaire and Tesla CEO blasted a New York Times article, titled "Hate Speech’s Rise on Twitter Is Unprecedented, Researchers Find."

Musk responded with two words, tweeting, " Utterly false. "

Fox News Digital reached out to The New York Times for comment but did not hear back as of the time this article was published.