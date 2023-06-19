North Dakota worker trapped inside water tower rescued

A maintenance worker has been rescued after getting trapped in a water tower in northern North Dakota.

Bowbells firefighters were called to the water tower around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Bismarck station KFYR-TV reported Sunday.

Bowbells is about 19 miles south of the Canadian border.

First responders said the man was working in the water tower when he got heat exhaustion.

Fire crews and an electric line worker pulled the man from the tower using ropes and pulleys. He was able to climb down from the tower on his own and was evaluated by first responders.

Bowbells' tower has been shut down for about a month for maintenance. The town has been getting water from the Upper Souris Rural Water supply.