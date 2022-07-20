North Dakota state trooper injures hit-and-run suspect in shootout

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A state trooper shot and wounded a Fargo man during a shootout after the man drove into a motorcycle, badly injuring its driver, and fled the scene, authorities said.

According to officials, the 28-year-old man in a pickup truck rear-ended the motorcyclist on Interstate 94 at around 5 p.m. Tuesday and fled the scene.

A short time later, Fargo police responded to a report that shots were coming from the balcony of an apartment. A pickup matching the description of the hit-and-run driver's then fled from that scene.

A North Dakota Highway Patrol trooper then spotted the truck in Fargo a short time later and tried to pull it over, but the driver waved a gun around before speeding away on Interstate 29, authorities said. As the suspect tried to exit onto I-94, his pickup struck another vehicle and crashed.

The driver got out of the truck and began shooting as the trooper arrived, authorities said. The trooper returned fire and hit the suspect twice before taking him into custody.

The man was taken to a hospital for treatment and then transferred to the Cass County Jail.

The motorcycle driver suffered life-threatening injuries, the patrol said. Those in the other vehicle the suspect struck weren't injured.

The trooper, who was placed on standard paid administrative leave, was not identified. The state Bureau of Criminal Investigation is leading the probe.

It’s the second police shooting in Fargo in the last two weeks. A Fargo police officer on July 8 shot and killed a man who allegedly tried to run down officers in a stolen van.

The shooting resulted in a protest by the man's family and supporters outside Fargo City Hall and led to ongoing demands that police release body camera footage in the death of 28-year-old Shane Netterville, of Jamestown.

Attorney General Drew Wrigley said the video will be released when the state completes its investigation.