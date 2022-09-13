North Carolina's lottery numbers for Monday, Sept. 12
North Carolina's lottery drawings for Cash5, Lucky For Life and more
These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Monday:
Lucky For Life - 4-6-16-41-46, Lucky Ball: 11
Cash5 - 11-14-26-33-41
Mega Millions - Estimated jackpot: 231,000,000
Pick 3 day - 5-9-4, Lucky Sum: 18
Pick 3 Evening - 3-5-3, Lucky Sum: 11
Pick 4 day - 8-5-7-1, Lucky Sum: 21
Pick 4 Evening - 3-1-7-6, Lucky Sum: 17
Powerball - 6-14-16-34-66, Powerball: 25, Power Play: 3 Estimated jackpot: 206,000,000