CBP officers seize over $2.8M in cocaine and meth in back-to-back busts at California port of entry

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FIRST ON FOX: U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers recently seized more than $2.8 million worth of cocaine and methamphetamine in back-to-back busts involving suspected drug smugglers at the southern border.

CBP officers discovered more than 430 pounds of cocaine and methamphetamine at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry in California, April 7 and 8.

They first seized cocaine after a 51-year-old man from Mexico driving a Toyota Prius was referred for a secondary inspection.

Following an alert from a canine team, officers found 44 packages of cocaine concealed within the vehicle’s doors, back seat and rear quarter panels during a physical inspection.

In a news release shared with Fox News Digital, the drugs weighed about 124 pounds and had an estimated value of $2.4 million.

OVER 190,000 "LETHAL" DOSES OF COCAINE SEIZED IN VALENTINE'S DAY WEEK BUST AT SOUTHERN BORDER

The following day, a U.S. citizen described by CBP as a 21-year-old man driving a Nissan Frontier was also referred for secondary inspection.

A canine team and imaging system scan alerted officers to a compartment in the truck bed, where they discovered 25 packages containing about 307 pounds of methamphetamine.

The estimated value of the drugs was $491,200, according to the CBP.

Both drivers were arrested and will face federal prosecution.

COAST GUARD SEIZES OVER 4,500 POUNDS OF COCAINE WORTH $34M FROM SUSPECTED NARCO-TERRORIST VESSEL ON EASTER

The seizures highlight ongoing efforts by federal authorities to curb drug trafficking along the southern border, where cartels use increasingly sophisticated smuggling methods, including hidden vehicle compartments and trusted traveler lanes.

Officials say both U.S. citizens and foreign nationals are frequently recruited to transport drugs across ports of entry.

"These back-to-back seizures stopped dangerous criminals in their tracks and prevented deadly narcotics from ever reaching our communities," Otay Mesa Port Director Rosa Hernandez said. "By combining their professional expertise with advanced technology, our officers demonstrate their commitment to securing our borders and keeping our country safe."

The two drug busts come after President Donald Trump's border czar, Tom Homan, praised Trump's immigration policies and the impact of border patrol efforts.

"He's saving thousands of lives a year because he has a secure border," Homan said about the president when speaking outside the White House. "Where President Trump had the most secure border in the lifetime of this nation, right now, lives are being saved."

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"Human traffickers are out of business, right? The cartels are going bankrupt because of that secure border," he added.

Fox News Digital's Louis Casiano and Peter Pinedo contributed to this report.