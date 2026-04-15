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‘Baby Jessica’ makes cryptic Facebook post days after her arrest in domestic assault case

Jessica McClure Morales, now 40, posted about "letting go" on Facebook after posting bond in Midland County

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
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Jessica McClure Morales, the woman who rose to global prominence as "Baby Jessica" in 1987, released a cryptic social media post after she was arrested following an alleged domestic disturbance.

"Note to self: Happiness is letting go of what you assume your life is supposed to be like right now, and sincerely appreciating it for everything that it is," Morales, now 40, wrote in a Monday Facebook post.

"So, relax. Reset. You are enough. You have enough. You do enough. Breathe deep. Let go, and just live right now."

‘BABY JESSICA’ ARRESTED IN TEXAS FOLLOWING ALLEGED DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE

The now mom of two rose to prominence when, at 18 months old, she was rescued after falling into a eight-inch diameter well pipe in Midland, Texas, on Oct. 14, 1987.

Jessica McClure rescued after being trapped in a narrow well pipe in Midland, Texas

Jessica McClure, 18 months old, fell into an eight-inch diameter well pipe in Midland, Texas, on Oct. 14, 1987. She was rescued after 58 hours on Oct. 16, 1987. (Barbara Laing/Liaison Agency/Getty Images)

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Morales was taken into custody Saturday night by the Midland County Sheriff's Office at her home in Midland County, according to KMID/KPEJ, citing arrest records. 

Morales was reportedly taken into custody at the scene and charged with assault causing bodily injury involving family violence. She was later released from the Midland County Detention Center after posting bond.

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Further details about the alleged incident were not immediately available and the Midland County Sheriff's Office did not respond to multiple requests for comment from Fox News Digital.

Jessica McClure Morales

Jessica McClure Morales, who gained national attention as "Baby Jessica" after being rescued from a well in 1987, was arrested in Midland County, Texas, on a charge of assault causing bodily injury involving family violence. (Midland County Sheriff's Office via FOX 4 Dallas-Fort Worth)

When she was just 18 months old, Morales fell 22 feet down a well in her aunt's backyard in Midland, Texas.

The following rescue mission led to Morales being known as "Baby Jessica," and the nation watched in awe as first responders drilled a parallel shaft and horizontal tunnel through rock to access her location, KMID/KPEJ reported.

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Jessica McClure as a baby with her mother Reba Cissy McClure

Jessica McClure fell into a narrow well pipe in Midland, Texas, on Oct. 14, 1987. She was rescued after 58 hours on Oct. 16, 1987. Her mother, Reba "Cissy" McClure, is shown in this photo. (Barbara Laing/Liaison Agency/Getty Images)

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Nearly 60 hours after she fell in, Morales was pulled out and safely rescued. When the baby was rescued, her head was bandaged, and she was covered with dirt and bruises. 

A poll taken by The Pew Research Center for the People and the Press in 1997 that measured coverage of Princess Diana's death earlier that year found that in the previous decade, only Jessica's rescue rivaled the Paris car crash in worldwide attention.

Chip McClure, Morales' father, remembered being "absolutely floored" by the media coverage once the family got to the hospital with her.

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Then-Vice President George Bush and his wife, Barbara, former Midland residents, visited. President Ronald Reagan called. 

Fox News Digital's Gregory Norman-Diamond, Greg Wehner and The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a U.S. Writer at Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X @s_rumpfwhitten
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