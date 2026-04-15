Molotov-slinging menace allegedly strikes Tesla shop amid wave of corporate arson attacks

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An early morning arson attack torched a New Orleans business Tuesday, authorities said, as investigators work to determine whether the blaze is part of a broader pattern of politically-charged incidents targeting companies.

New Orleans police responded around 7:52 a.m. to a business in the 2800 block of Tchoupitoulas Street after the owner discovered fire damage, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

No injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made.

Investigators have not released details on how the fire was set or whether any suspects have been identified. Federal authorities with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives told Fox News Digital that they are aware of the incident.

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The ATF’s New Orleans field division said in a social media post that special agents and certified fire investigators, alongside the New Orleans Police Department, responded to the scene, where a suspected Molotov cocktail was used to ignite a fire at the front door of the Tesla sales office in the early morning hours.

The incident comes amid a broader wave of alleged politically motivated violence involving incendiary devices, including a recent Molotov cocktail attack targeting OpenAI CEO Sam Altman’s residence in San Francisco and a suspected arson at a California warehouse, which was allegedly set by a disgruntled worker who ranted about wages.

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Federal authorities in recent months have warned of a rise in attacks targeting Tesla properties nationwide, including arson, gunfire and vandalism, prompting investigations and heightened scrutiny from law enforcement.

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Tesla has also faced backlash in recent years tied to CEO Elon Musk’s role in the Trump administration’s Department of Government Efficiency, which worked to cut wasteful spending and fraud within the federal government.

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In 2025, former Attorney General Pam Bondi announced a federal investigation into a surge of Tesla-related vandalism and violence, warning that those responsible, including individuals accused of throwing Molotov cocktails at dealerships, could face up to 20 years in prison.

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"So if you're going to touch a Tesla, go to a dealership, do anything – you better watch out, because we're coming after you," Bondi previously said. "And if you're funding this, we're coming after you. We're going to find out who you are."

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Authorities have not said whether Tuesday’s fire is connected to any broader trend or if it was a targeted attack. A motive remains under investigation.

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Anyone with information is urged to contact NOPD as the investigation continues.

Fox News Digital reached out to Tesla for comment.

Fox News Digital's Gregory Norman-Diamond contributed to this report.