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FBI

Woman added to FBI's Ten Most Wanted list arrested hours later after tips poured in from Florida: Patel

KaShawn Nicola Roper, 50, had been on the run for nearly 6 years and faces murder charges in Missouri

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
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FBI Director Kash Patel calls the capture of two top fugitives a ‘historic moment’ Video

FBI Director Kash Patel calls the capture of two top fugitives a ‘historic moment’

FBI Director Kash Patel said Alejandro "Alex" Rosales Castillo was transferred to Charlotte to face charges in the 2016 murder of his former coworker, ending a nearly decade-long manhunt. (Credit: WJZY)

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FIRST ON FOX: A woman who was on the run for nearly six years after allegedly shooting two people was arrested in Florida on Wednesday — just hours after the FBI added her to its "Ten Most Wanted Fugitives" list, offering a $1 million reward.

KaShawn Nicola Roper, 50, was wanted for allegedly firing multiple shots at a car in Missouri in August 2020, striking two women, one fatally.

"KaShawn Roper was on the run for nearly six years," FBI Director Kash Patel told Fox News Digital. "Hours after we added her to the Ten Most Wanted list, tips poured in and our partners had her in custody."

KaShawn Nicola Roper captured poster

KaShawn Nicola Roper was captured one day after being added to the FBI's most wanted list. (FBI)

FBI’S ICONIC 'MOST WANTED' LIST ENTERS NEW ERA WITH UNPRECEDENTED ADDITION

The FBI said after adding Roper to the list on Tuesday, the agency received multiple NTOC tips out of Florida Wednesday morning as to her whereabouts, where tipsters reported a person resembling Roper’s description quickly packing a vehicle with belongings.

Officials said partners rapidly coordinated, and using the description of the vehicle in question, conducted a traffic stop and took her into custody.

KaShawn Nicola Roper

KaShawn Nicola Roper was arrested after allegedly dodging authorities on murder charges for more than half a decade. (FBI)

Roper was subsequently booked into the Alachua County jail and is charged with second degree murder armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon in Missouri, along with a federal charge for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

Patel added eight of the FBI's most wanted fugitives have been captured in just over a year, more than double the previous four years combined.

FILE - Kash Patel speaking at a news conference in Washington, D.C.

Kash Patel, director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), speaks during a news conference at the scene of a shooting. Two National Guardsmen were shot in downtown Washington near the White House, and a suspect is in custody, officials said Wednesday. The news conference took place in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, Nov. 26, 2025. (Aaron Schwartz/Bloomberg)

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"Outstanding work by FBI Kansas City, FBI Jacksonville, and our state and local partners in Florida and Missouri," Patel said. 

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.
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