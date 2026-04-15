Woman added to FBI's Ten Most Wanted list arrested hours later after tips poured in from Florida: Patel

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FIRST ON FOX: A woman who was on the run for nearly six years after allegedly shooting two people was arrested in Florida on Wednesday — just hours after the FBI added her to its "Ten Most Wanted Fugitives" list, offering a $1 million reward.

KaShawn Nicola Roper, 50, was wanted for allegedly firing multiple shots at a car in Missouri in August 2020, striking two women, one fatally.

"KaShawn Roper was on the run for nearly six years," FBI Director Kash Patel told Fox News Digital. "Hours after we added her to the Ten Most Wanted list, tips poured in and our partners had her in custody."

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The FBI said after adding Roper to the list on Tuesday, the agency received multiple NTOC tips out of Florida Wednesday morning as to her whereabouts, where tipsters reported a person resembling Roper’s description quickly packing a vehicle with belongings.

Officials said partners rapidly coordinated, and using the description of the vehicle in question, conducted a traffic stop and took her into custody.

Roper was subsequently booked into the Alachua County jail and is charged with second degree murder armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon in Missouri, along with a federal charge for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

Patel added eight of the FBI's most wanted fugitives have been captured in just over a year, more than double the previous four years combined.

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"Outstanding work by FBI Kansas City, FBI Jacksonville, and our state and local partners in Florida and Missouri," Patel said.