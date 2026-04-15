Judge orders migrant accused of killing Loyola student to submit DNA sample

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A Venezuelan migrant charged in the March killing of Loyola University student Sheridan Gorman appeared in court on Wednesday, where a judge ordered him to provide a DNA sample and approved requests tied to his medical treatment ahead of trial.

Illegal immigrant Jose Medina-Medina, 25, is accused of fatally shooting Gorman, 18, at a Rogers Park pier March 19.

He limped into court on Wednesday after federal prosecutors earlier this month charged Medina-Medina with illegally possessing a firearm, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

In addition to the federal charge, he faces state-level charges including murder, attempted murder, aggravated assault and illegal possession of a weapon.

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On the murder charge, the state requested that the court order the defendant to submit a DNA sample to state police. The public defender objected, but the judge granted the motion.

The public defender also requested a trial and submitted a healthcare order noting a bullet fragment lodged in Medina-Medina’s nasal cavity.

They asked that his medical records be collected from multiple hospitals where he has received treatment, though no specific facilities were identified.

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The state did not object, and the judge granted the healthcare orders.

Fox News Digital previously reported Medina-Medina was apprehended at the southern border in 2023, flagged as a flight risk, and had no valid asylum claim before being released into the U.S. in 2023 under the Biden administration.

Records indicate he did not have a valid U.S. address or identification and was unable to provide a verifiable point of contact.

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His arraignment is scheduled for April 29.

Fox News Digital's Greg Wehner and Adam Sabes, along with Fox News' Bill Melugin contributed to this report.