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Immigration

Judge orders migrant accused of killing Loyola student to submit DNA sample

Bullet fragment remains lodged in Jose Medina-Medina's nasal cavity as he awaits trial on murder charges, public defender claims

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
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Mother of slain Loyola student vows to 'fight for justice' Video

Mother of slain Loyola student vows to 'fight for justice'

Jessica Gorman speaks at a vigil Saturday in Yorktown Heights, N.Y., for her 18-year-old daughter, Sheridan Gorman, calling for justice after the Loyola University Chicago freshman was killed near campus last week.

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A Venezuelan migrant charged in the March killing of Loyola University student Sheridan Gorman appeared in court on Wednesday, where a judge ordered him to provide a DNA sample and approved requests tied to his medical treatment ahead of trial.

Illegal immigrant Jose Medina-Medina, 25, is accused of fatally shooting Gorman, 18, at a Rogers Park pier March 19.

He limped into court on Wednesday after federal prosecutors earlier this month charged Medina-Medina with illegally possessing a firearm, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

In addition to the federal charge, he faces state-level charges including murder, attempted murder, aggravated assault and illegal possession of a weapon.

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Jose Medina-Medina standing in a courtroom

Jose Medina-Medina (R) is accused of killing Sheridan Gorman (L). (Sheridan Gorman/Instagram and Cook County Sheriff's Office)

On the murder charge, the state requested that the court order the defendant to submit a DNA sample to state police. The public defender objected, but the judge granted the motion.

The public defender also requested a trial and submitted a healthcare order noting a bullet fragment lodged in Medina-Medina’s nasal cavity.

They asked that his medical records be collected from multiple hospitals where he has received treatment, though no specific facilities were identified.

Tom Jessica and Madelon Gorman arriving at a vigil in Yorktown New York

Tom, Jessica and Madelon Gorman arrive at a vigil in Yorktown, New York. (Richard Beetham/Fox News Digital)

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The state did not object, and the judge granted the healthcare orders.

Fox News Digital previously reported Medina-Medina was apprehended at the southern border in 2023, flagged as a flight risk, and had no valid asylum claim before being released into the U.S. in 2023 under the Biden administration.

Records indicate he did not have a valid U.S. address or identification and was unable to provide a verifiable point of contact.

Jose Medina-Medina sitting at a table in a courtroom during a hearing

Sketch of Jose Medina-Medina in court in Chicago, Friday, March 27, 2026. Medina-Medina, who is in the country illegally, allegedly shot and killed Sheridan Gorman while she was at a pier in the Rogers Park area. (Fox News)

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His arraignment is scheduled for April 29.

Fox News Digital's Greg Wehner and Adam Sabes, along with Fox News' Bill Melugin contributed to this report.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.
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