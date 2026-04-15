Sheriff sues woman who allegedly made up ICE detention, enjoyed spa day in ‘hoax’ compared to Jussie Smollett

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A hoax drawing comparisons to Jussie Smollett's case is at the center of a lawsuit after a Wisconsin sheriff said a woman fabricated a 40-hour ICE detention, with investigators pointing to hotel records, surveillance video and text messages that contradict her claims.

Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt announced the legal action following a weekslong investigation into claims by Sundas "Sunny" Naqvi that she was held by federal authorities in Illinois and Wisconsin, including at the Dodge County Jail.

Those allegations, first raised publicly last month, claimed Naqvi, a U.S. citizen from Skokie, Illinois, was detained at O’Hare International Airport, transferred to an Illinois facility and later transported across state lines to Wisconsin, where she was allegedly held and released without documentation.

The allegations quickly gained traction online, where some commentators drew comparisons to past high-profile hoaxes, including the case involving Smollett, an actor who fabricated a story in 2019 that he was the victim of a racist and homophobic attack.

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The X account Libs of Chicago wrote that "Skokie has themselves their very own Jussie Smollett," alleging Naqvi lied about being detained by federal authorities. Another user similarly described the situation as a "Jussie Smollett-esque hoax."

The Department of Homeland Security previously said Naqvi's claims were "false."

After reviewing records across multiple agencies, Schmidt said the claims "did not occur," adding that he set out to present "fact versus fiction" after the allegations gained widespread attention despite what he described as a lack of verified evidence.

"There is no record of booking, detention, or release involving Ms. Naqvi in Dodge County," the sheriff’s office said, adding there was no coordination with federal or out-of-state agencies and that she was never in local custody.

The lawsuit also details statements made by Cook County Commissioner Kevin Morrison, who publicly amplified the claims and alleged Naqvi and five other individuals were transported across state lines by immigration agents — assertions Schmidt disputes. The complaint further alleges Morrison accused the sheriff’s office of a "cover up" and said officials "have been lying from the very start of this."

Fox News Digital reached out to Morrison for comment.

Investigators laid out what they describe as a verified timeline that directly contradicts the allegations.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection records, Naqvi entered secondary inspection at O’Hare around 10:46 a.m. on March 5 and was released at approximately 11:42 a.m. Federal authorities say she was not detained or transferred after leaving the airport.

Records show that just over an hour later, Naqvi checked into a Hampton Inn & Suites in Rosemont, Illinois at 1:17 p.m., where she remained during the period she later claimed she was in custody.

WATCH: Hotel video shows woman inside lobby after alleged ICE detention

The hotel folio documents multiple charges and transactions spanning March 5 through March 8, including room charges and purchases, further placing her at the hotel during the alleged detention window.

Investigators also pointed to WhatsApp messages from that timeframe, which show Naqvi actively communicating from the hotel — discussing food, work and daily activities, and at one point asking to use a card to order food.

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Schmidt underscored that point with a blunt observation about messages referencing spa services.

"Now, I don’t know about you, and my staff have never reported one — there is no spa at Broadview in Chicago, Illinois," Schmidt said. "I can also tell you there is no spa lady in our jail here in Dodge County."

Authorities say Naqvi’s eventual trip to Wisconsin came later, on March 7, and was voluntary. Surveillance video, license plate reader data and witness statements show her traveling from Illinois to Wisconsin with another individual — not in law enforcement custody.

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Schmidt said surveillance video shows Naqvi at a gas station in Slinger around 5:46 a.m. that day — a time he said conflicts with claims she had just been released from the Dodge County Jail, roughly 37 minutes away by car.

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Investigators also challenged phone location data cited publicly in support of the claims, saying it does not align with the verified timeline.

"There is no video, documentation, or witness testimony placing Ms. Naqvi in any Dodge County facility," the sheriff’s office said.

"These allegations are serious, but they are not supported by evidence," Schmidt said. "We have reviewed the records, we have established the timeline, and the facts are clear — this did not happen."

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Schmidt added that the timeline presented publicly was "not physically possible" based on the evidence gathered during the investigation.

Schmidt struck a defiant tone as he addressed the fallout from the allegations, saying the claims quickly gained traction and led to backlash against his office.

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"Dodge County is not the place you want to make up a hoax about," Schmidt said.

He blamed the spread of unverified information for fueling public outrage, displaying hostile messages his office received and saying his staff had been unfairly labeled as liars.

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"I take it personally when my staff are called liars," Schmidt said. "These men and women do the job the right way every day, and those accusations are simply not supported by facts."

The sheriff’s office also pointed to prior law enforcement investigations involving Naqvi that resulted in findings of unsubstantiated claims, including a previous case in which a reported sexual assault was later determined to be false.

WATCH: Gas station video raises questions about ICE detention timeline

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While officials said criminal charges in the current case may be difficult to pursue, Schmidt said he has filed civil litigation in federal court in response to the allegations and their impact.

Schmidt also criticized what he described as "coordinated messaging designed to generate outrage and media attention" following a March 8 news conference where the allegations were first amplified.

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Authorities say the findings have been shared with federal and state partners, including the FBI and Illinois State Police, for further review. Schmidt said the investigation remains active.

Schmidt warned that false claims of this nature can carry serious consequences, including misdirecting law enforcement resources, damaging reputations and eroding public trust — issues now at the center of the lawsuit as the case moves forward.

Naqvi could not be reached for comment and it was not immediately clear if she had an attorney representing her.