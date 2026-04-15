Man claiming to be cartel member allegedly threatens to put 'green light' on cops and their families

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Texas man who claimed to have ties to Mexican drug cartels was arrested Monday for a second time after he allegedly threatened to harm sheriff's deputies and their families during his initial arrest, authorities said.

Jon Christian Orozco, 25, was first arrested on April 10 in El Paso during a traffic stop after allegedly running a red light, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said. During the stop, deputies allegedly smelled alcohol, and Orozco was arrested on suspicion of second-degree driving while intoxicated.

While being taken into custody, Orozco allegedly threatened the deputies and their loved ones, telling two officers that "he could place a green light" on both of them. The term "green light" is commonly used by criminal organizations to signify authorization for an individual to be assaulted or killed.

"He continued making explicit threats, including statements indicating intent to locate and harm law enforcement personnel," the sheriff’s office stated. "Based on these actions, additional charges for obstruction or retaliation were filed."

KAROLINE LEAVITT WARNS CARTELS TO 'NOT LAY A FINGER' ON AMERICANS OR PAY 'SEVERE CONSEQUENCES'

Orozco told authorities he had been drinking because his grandmother had recently passed away, KTSM-TV reported.

MEXICO FLIES 37 CARTEL MEMBERS TO US UNDER PRESSURE FROM TRUMP ADMIN

He also allegedly claimed to be a "high-ranking cartel member" and suggested he might have an active warrant for attempted murder involving the life of a U.S. Marshal.

During the arrest, Orozco reportedly told deputies to "enjoy their last weeks" because "it was going to be over," further claiming he had previously placed "green lights" on El Paso police officers.

Orozco was initially booked into jail on a $12,500 bond.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

However, he was arrested again on Monday after a judge found probable cause to issue an additional warrant for obstruction or retaliation regarding threats made against a second deputy. He was booked on a separate $10,000 bond.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the sheriff's office for further comment.