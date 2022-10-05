Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

North Carolina
Published

North Carolina woman arrested for allegedly attempting to castrate 5-year-old stepson

The child's injuries included bruising to the face, arms, head, upper and lower legs, back and genital area

Landon Mion
By Landon Mion | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 4 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 4

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A North Carolina woman was arrested and faces several charges after allegedly trying to castrate her 5-year-old stepson, according to authorities.

Bracey Renee Byrd, 33, was arrested Friday and charged with attempted murder, felony child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury, malicious castration, first-degree kidnapping and three counts of felony child abuse with physical injury.

The woman was taken to jail and given a $2 million secured bond, FOX 8 reported.

NORTH CAROLINA MAN CHARGED FOLLOWING CRASH THAT KILLED 2 SIBLINGS AT FAST FOOD RESTAURANT

Bracey Renee Byrd, 33, was arrested and faces several charges after allegedly trying to castrate her 5-year-old stepson, according to authorities.

Bracey Renee Byrd, 33, was arrested and faces several charges after allegedly trying to castrate her 5-year-old stepson, according to authorities. (Wilson Police Department)

An investigation into the alleged abuse came after the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office received a referral on July 29 from the Wilson County Department of Social Services about possible child abuse. 

The child was taken to the Wilson Medical Center Emergency Department with third-degree burns and other injuries.

An investigation into the alleged abuse came after the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office received a referral on July 29 from the Wilson County Department of Social Services about possible child abuse. 

An investigation into the alleged abuse came after the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office received a referral on July 29 from the Wilson County Department of Social Services about possible child abuse.  (Wilson County Sheriff's Office)

1 DEAD, 1 INJURED IN NC GLIDER CRASH OFF OUTER BANKS COAST

The young child was then transported to UNC Burn Center in Chapel Hill for further treatment.

The child was taken to the Wilson Medical Center Emergency Department with third-degree burns and other injuries.

The child was taken to the Wilson Medical Center Emergency Department with third-degree burns and other injuries. (Wilson County Sheriff's Office)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The injuries included bruising to the child’s face, arms, head, upper and lower legs, back and genital area, according to officials. Some of the injuries were older and in the healing process at the time.