North Carolina
Published

1 dead, 1 injured in NC glider crash off Outer Banks coast

An ultralight glider malfunction led to a death in the Outer Banks, second passenger was rescued

Associated Press
One person was killed and another injured when an ultralight glider crashed into the ocean off the Outer Banks on Wednesday, officials said.

The town of Southern Shores said two people were on board the glider around 10 a.m. when it malfunctioned and hit the water near the town about 210 miles northeast of Raleigh, news outlets reported.

An ultralight glider crash off of the Outer Bank's coast killed one person and left another injured.

One person was rescued and brought to shore and the body of the second person was found around 3 p.m., officials said.