North Carolina teachers plan new rally to press demands

North Carolina teachers didn't win the pay increases and other changes they sought last year, despite a rally that brought 20,000 people to the capital so they're marching again Wednesday.

Schools across the state have announced they will have to close as teachers, support staff and advocates press their demands in Raleigh.

Mark Jewell is president of the North Carolina Association of Educators. He says last year's demonstration energized teachers to vote and helped break the legislative Republican supermajority.

A rally also is planned Wednesday in South Carolina. Oregon teachers plan to gather next week as teacher walkouts that began in West Virginia last spring continue nationwide.

North Carolina's top school administrator has criticized the organizers for protesting on a school day.