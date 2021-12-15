North Carolina store employee shoots armed robbery suspect dead, police say

A tobacco store employee in North Carolina shot and killed one of three robbery suspects Monday, according to police.



Greensboro police said that three males entered the store on the city’s north side at around 7:45 p.m. The suspects took some cash at gunpoint and then fled the area.

According to the news release, it was during the robbery that the store clerk fired a gun at one of the suspects and killed him. The suspect was identified as Gabriel Malachi Kalu, 17, of Greensboro.



Greensboro's most recent weekly crime data shows five reported robberies with a firearm for the week ending Dec. 12. Year-to-date numbers show a 22% decrease from the same time last year.



The investigation is ongoing. Fox News asked police if the store employee will face any charges, and for the descriptions of the two remaining suspects at large, but did not immediately hear back.