Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

North Carolina
Published
Last Update just in

North Carolina police respond to reports of a shooting at mall after 'loud sound' sends people scrambling

'Preliminary investigation' found no shots were actually fired

By Paul Best | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 23 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 23

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

People shopping at Southpoint Mall in Durham, North Carolina went scrambling for exits after a "loud sound" went off in the shopping center on Sunday afternoon. 

Officers from the Durham Police Department responded to the scene on reports of a shooting, but a "preliminary investigation revealed that no shots were fired," according to the Durham Police Department. 

The incident resulted in some minor injuries and police are asking the public to avoid the mall as they continue to investigate. 

Conor McClure, a resident of nearby Chapel Hill, said he was in the store Loft when he heard a loud sound followed by people scrambling for the exit. 

"Heard a loud sound, almost sounded like thunder or someone moving heavy furniture. Didn't think it sounded like a shot. Thought nothing of it," McClure told Fox News. "Shortly after, saw tons of people running out of the main building."

PENNSYLVANIA MALL SHOOTING LEAVES 4 PEOPLE SHOT, 2 OTHERS INJURED

A desk attendant at the Durham Police Department confirmed around 2:54 p.m. that officers were responding to a report of a shooting at the mall. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

McClure said he was cleared to leave the mall about 30 minutes after going into lockdown and that there were five or six police cars and ambulances outside. 

The two-story Southpoint Mall features about 180 stores and a movie theater in downtown Durham. 

Paul Best is a reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Follow him on twitter at @KincaidBest.

Your Money