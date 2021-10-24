North Carolina police respond to reports of a shooting at mall after 'loud sound' sends people scrambling

People shopping at Southpoint Mall in Durham, North Carolina went scrambling for exits after a "loud sound" went off in the shopping center on Sunday afternoon.

Officers from the Durham Police Department responded to the scene on reports of a shooting, but a "preliminary investigation revealed that no shots were fired," according to the Durham Police Department.

The incident resulted in some minor injuries and police are asking the public to avoid the mall as they continue to investigate.

Conor McClure, a resident of nearby Chapel Hill, said he was in the store Loft when he heard a loud sound followed by people scrambling for the exit.

"Heard a loud sound, almost sounded like thunder or someone moving heavy furniture. Didn't think it sounded like a shot. Thought nothing of it," McClure told Fox News. "Shortly after, saw tons of people running out of the main building."

A desk attendant at the Durham Police Department confirmed around 2:54 p.m. that officers were responding to a report of a shooting at the mall.

McClure said he was cleared to leave the mall about 30 minutes after going into lockdown and that there were five or six police cars and ambulances outside.

The two-story Southpoint Mall features about 180 stores and a movie theater in downtown Durham.